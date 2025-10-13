Hawaiʻi Swim Show Shines a Spotlight on Local Designers, Native Community
Now in its fourth year, the annual Hawaiʻi Swim Show took place at the Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach in Honolulu in late August. The island of Oʻahu served as a gorgeous backdrop for the weekend’s runway shows, which featured unique and stunning swimsuits from 17 different designers.
Selecting the brands to participate in the Hawaiʻi Swim Show each year is “one of the most rewarding parts of putting this event together,” cofounder Kaliʻa Watson says. She and Taylor Matas serve as cofounders of the event, which put on its inaugural showcase in 2022. Since then, the event has grown immensely, getting “bigger and better” each year, according to Watson.
“Keeping our culture and overall essence of Hawaiʻi alive throughout the event is a big part of who we are,” Watson says. “Many people know of the word ‘aloha’ and its definition but have never experienced it, and we make sure that you can feel that sense of aloha and sense of community whether you are a part of the Hawaiʻi Swim Show directly or witnessing it for the first time.”
Diversity on the runway
What began with 600 model applicants this year was whittled down to 75 final participants, each of whom went through a rigorous casting process, including three different segments that culminated in a one-on-one interview. When selecting models to participate in the show, Watson prioritized showcasing a variety of body types up on the runway and giving Native Hawaiians their moment in the spotlight.
“Diversity is something we stand by 100%. When you see Hawaiʻi Swim Show, you see natural, ethnic, authentic and unique. Our model cast is something that is very precious to us as an organization,” she says. “ ... When they are on the runway, they are representing every young man or woman who looks like them, and it is inspiring to so many. This is a detail of our event that we find very important to our foundation. We love to include our local Hawaiʻi talent, our Polynesian men and women, with hopes in giving them opportunities that are difficult to find in this industry. As a Native Hawaiian myself, and growing up as a minority, this is one of the most important aspects for me in developing the cast.”
In addition to the models strutting the runway, the designers the Hawaiʻi Swim show showcases are also an incredibly versatile group of talent. This year’s event saw local designers, as well as those who traveled to the island from Japan and Australia.
“We love to learn about what makes [these] brand[s] so unique and what inspired them to do what they love,” Watson says of the application process, which sees hundreds of designers apply each year. “ ... We love to see diversity in style as well as their target audience and niche and from this we can offer them the best possible platform.”
The brands featured in the 2025 Hawaiʻi Swim Show included: 2bdesired, Blue Moon Swimwear, Coconut Ave, Chloe Rose Swimwear, Coralee Swim, Desert Sage Swimwear, Evamele Swimwear, Gorgie, Kadan Swimwear The Label, Leimakani, Mālie the Label, Nana Coco Hawaiʻi, Nikoi By Kai, Pantha Swim, Salted and Song Swimwear.
Emerging swimwear trends
Following this year’s show, Watson is confident that the following five swimwear trends will be everywhere soon after seeing them all on the Hawaiʻi Swim Show runway. Check them out below and be sure to keep these styles in mind for your next beach trip.
Seaside-embellishments
“Ocean inspired swim is definitely on the come up for swimwear, especially in Hawaiʻi,” Watson explains. “Shell embellishments are simple, yet exquisite. They are perfect for any resort getaway or tropical vacation. Add a crochet shell sarong and a pair of shell earrings to complete your perfect look.”
Modern cut-outs
“Cut-outs are always in style,” Watson states. “From a custom mesh cut-out to basic and comfortable cut-out one-pieces, we have seen it all on the runway this year. Modern style and cuts are also extremely trendy, as we witnessed some cute, yet sexy skirt styles and a low-waist cheeky boy short look.”
Matching sets
“Matching sets are an absolute must,” Watson declares—and that includes both twinning moments for couples and moms and children. “From solid staples to the cutest prints, these matching sets have our hearts.”
Surf-inspired athletic swimwear
“A trendy, surf-inspired swim set is made for every activity,” Watson says. “We have seen long sleeve tops and boy short bottoms, long sleeve one-pieces with perfect coverage, and lightweight jumpsuits that make movement so easy. This style is perfect for the active girly or the stylish one or both! They offer versatility and comfortability, in style.”
Minimal suits
“An essential for your closet, these minimalistic looks are perfect for your everyday wear and a great tan,” Watson says. “From crochet pieces to your basic triangle top and cheeky bottom, we believe less is more.”