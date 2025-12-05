Bright and Beautiful Swimwear Perfect for Art Basel in Miami Beach
While many of us are huddled under blankets in various parts of the midwest, others are getting ready to shed those layers in the Sunshine State, as Art Basel takes place in Miami Beach this weekend. Starting today through Sunday, Dec. 7, the very best modern and contemporary art will be showcased at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
In addition to the main event, surrounding areas in Miami Beach have been celebrating Miami Art Week since Monday, an occasion that serves to highlight artists and their various mediums. The international event showcases paintings, sculptures, clothing and more, from artists all over the world.
If you’re in town for the occasion, you’ll of course want to dress the part. Thankfully, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together four striking poolside ensembles that will have you looking like a work of art yourself. Shop each one, inspired by a few of our very own SI Swimsuit models, below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Vibrant stripes, inspired by Alix Earle in Jamaica
You can never go wrong with colorful stripes, particularly when your muse is Alix Earle. Channeling the two-time brand star in Jamaica, opt for a vibrant two-piece, and pair your suit with muted accents, like a simple white tank, lightweight pants, heeled sandals and sunnies.
ViX Paula Hermanny Mallorca Triangle Top, $87 and Side Tie Bottom, $76.50 (bloomingdales.com)
90s Tank, $95 (eterne.com)
Rag & Bone Ultra Featherweight Logan Beach Pants, $180.60 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Tony Bianco Dana Heel, $170 (revolve.com)
Chimi X16 Sunglasses, $180 (revolve.com)
Accessory heavy, inspired by Roshumba Williams in Jamaica
Bold accessories are a must in Miami Beach, and a colorful top, earrings and layers of stacked bangles help to bring some extra fun vibes to a champagne colored two-piece. This look is inspired by SI Swimsuit Legend Roshumba Williams, who was photographed for this year’s magazine in Jamaica.
YLLW THE LABEL Willow Ring Bikini Top, $109 and Jona Ring Bikini Bottom, $70 (revolve.com)
Cobra Blouse Lime, $133.50 (us.ratandboa.com)
Sunset Double Stone Studs, $140 (luvaj.com)
Le Specs Duskfall Sunglasses, $85 (revolve.com)
Ridge Cuff in Magenta, Lime and Marigold, $115 each (lizziefortunato.com)
Monochromatic elegance, inspired by Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles
While you may associate the Miami Beach area with vibrant hues, there’s nothing more chic than a monochromatic black ensemble for an Art Basel poolside event. Cut-outs and sheer garments make the aesthetic climate-appropriate, drawing inspiration from Chrissy Teigen’s 2024 cover photo shoot in Los Angeles.
Mesh Panel One-Piece, $62 (samelosangeles.com)
Khaite Trenton Sheer Silk Pants, $888 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Otra X Grandquist Kenny Sunglasses in Black, $65 (revolve.com)
Lou Statement Hoops, $88 (gorjana.com)
RAYE Kimme Sandal, $148 (revolve.com)
Green with envy, inspired by Gayle King in Mexico
Earth tones are the perfect tie between art and nature, so gravitating toward moss green is a natural choice. Inspired by Gayle King’s 2024 SI Swimsuit cover feature in Mexico, accessorize with neutral colors and shades of gold to make things really pop.