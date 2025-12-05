Swimsuit

Bright and Beautiful Swimwear Perfect for Art Basel in Miami Beach

All the outfit inspo you need this weekend for the art show can be found right here.

Cara O’Bleness

Striped swimsuit and accessories, inspired by Alix Earle
Striped swimsuit and accessories, inspired by Alix Earle / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Bloomingdale's, Eterne, Saks Fifth Avenue and Revolve

While many of us are huddled under blankets in various parts of the midwest, others are getting ready to shed those layers in the Sunshine State, as Art Basel takes place in Miami Beach this weekend. Starting today through Sunday, Dec. 7, the very best modern and contemporary art will be showcased at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

In addition to the main event, surrounding areas in Miami Beach have been celebrating Miami Art Week since Monday, an occasion that serves to highlight artists and their various mediums. The international event showcases paintings, sculptures, clothing and more, from artists all over the world.

If you’re in town for the occasion, you’ll of course want to dress the part. Thankfully, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together four striking poolside ensembles that will have you looking like a work of art yourself. Shop each one, inspired by a few of our very own SI Swimsuit models, below.

Vibrant stripes, inspired by Alix Earle in Jamaica

Striped two-piece and accessories
Striped two-piece and accessories / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Bloomingdale's, Eterne, Saks Fifth Avenue and Revolve

You can never go wrong with colorful stripes, particularly when your muse is Alix Earle. Channeling the two-time brand star in Jamaica, opt for a vibrant two-piece, and pair your suit with muted accents, like a simple white tank, lightweight pants, heeled sandals and sunnies.

ViX Paula Hermanny Mallorca Triangle Top, $87 and Side Tie Bottom, $76.50 (bloomingdales.com)

Striped bikini
Bloomingdale’s

90s Tank, $95 (eterne.com)

White tank top
Eterne

Rag & Bone Ultra Featherweight Logan Beach Pants, $180.60 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Yellow pants
Saks Fifth Avenue

Tony Bianco Dana Heel, $170 (revolve.com)

Brown heel
Revolve

Chimi X16 Sunglasses, $180 (revolve.com)

Brown sunglasses
Revolve

Accessory heavy, inspired by Roshumba Williams in Jamaica

Champagne bikini and bold accessories
Champagne bikini and bold accessories / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Revolve, Rat & Boa, Luv Aj and Lizzie Fortunato

Bold accessories are a must in Miami Beach, and a colorful top, earrings and layers of stacked bangles help to bring some extra fun vibes to a champagne colored two-piece. This look is inspired by SI Swimsuit Legend Roshumba Williams, who was photographed for this year’s magazine in Jamaica.

YLLW THE LABEL Willow Ring Bikini Top, $109 and Jona Ring Bikini Bottom, $70 (revolve.com)

Champagne bikini
Revolve

Cobra Blouse Lime, $133.50 (us.ratandboa.com)

Green top
Rat & Boa

Sunset Double Stone Studs, $140 (luvaj.com)

Stud earrings
Luv Aj

Le Specs Duskfall Sunglasses, $85 (revolve.com)

Brown sunglasses
Revolve

Ridge Cuff in Magenta, Lime and Marigold, $115 each (lizziefortunato.com)

Cuff bracelet
Lizzie Fortunato

Monochromatic elegance, inspired by Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles

Black swimsuit and coordinated accessories
Black swimsuit and coordinated accessories / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, SAME, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve and Gorjana

While you may associate the Miami Beach area with vibrant hues, there’s nothing more chic than a monochromatic black ensemble for an Art Basel poolside event. Cut-outs and sheer garments make the aesthetic climate-appropriate, drawing inspiration from Chrissy Teigen’s 2024 cover photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Mesh Panel One-Piece, $62 (samelosangeles.com)

Black one-piece
SAME

Khaite Trenton Sheer Silk Pants, $888 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Sheer black pants
Saks Fifth Avenue

Otra X Grandquist Kenny Sunglasses in Black, $65 (revolve.com)

Black sunglasses
Revolve

Lou Statement Hoops, $88 (gorjana.com)

Silver hoops
Gorjana

RAYE Kimme Sandal, $148 (revolve.com)

Black heeled sandal
Revolve

Green with envy, inspired by Gayle King in Mexico

Green one-piece and accessories
Green one-piece and accessories / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Johanna Ortiz, Myra Swim, Moscot, Ettika and Larroudé

Earth tones are the perfect tie between art and nature, so gravitating toward moss green is a natural choice. Inspired by Gayle King’s 2024 SI Swimsuit cover feature in Mexico, accessorize with neutral colors and shades of gold to make things really pop.

Sea Salt One-Piece, $198 (johannaortiz.com)

Green one-piece
Johanna Ortiz

Leon Sarong in Ivory, $130 (myraswim.com)

White sarong
Myra Swim

Shtarker Gold Sunglasses With Custom Made Tints, $380 (moscot.com)

Gold sunglasses
Moscot

Double Golden Bangle Set, $66.50 (ettika.com)

Gold bangles
Ettika

Biarritz Flat Sandal in Light Caramel Leather, $180 (larroude.com)

Brown leather sandal
Larroudé
