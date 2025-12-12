Luxury Resort Swimwear Perfect for Your Holiday Season Vacation
The holiday season is a great time for a vacation, particularly if you have any PTO left that has to be used up before the end of the calendar year. Whether you’re traveling with your family or your girlfriends, get that “out of office” auto response set and your carry-on bag packed ASAP.
When it comes to styling your end of year trip, we’ve got some great ideas, courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s fashion team. Stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth have put together four incredible looks for a luxury resort vacation, whether you find yourself in the snowy Alps of Switzerland or somewhere a little warmer, like the Caribbean.
Below, shop each of our luxury resort swimwear ensembles, inspired by some of the incredible women featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
A snowy getaway in Switzerland
Our muse for a snowy escape is none other than SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady. Draw from her 2025 photo shoot in Switzerland to put together the perfect cold-weather swimwear-centered ensemble, featuring a faux fur jacket, cozy boots and a headband to keep your ears warm.
- Rotate Faux Fur Crop Jacket, $590 (thefrankieshop.com)
- Clovely One-Piece in Ivory, $176 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Moon Boot x Guest in Residence Icon Low Suede Beads Boot, $445 (fwrd.com)
- Past Midnight The Icon Sunglasses, $175 (revolve.com)
- Recycled Eleni Headband, $90 (apparis.com)
Animal print for an island vacation
A staple in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, animal print will truly always be in style. Olympian and model Ilona Maher certainly proved as much during her photo shoot in Bermuda. Channel Maher’s trendy style in a high-end patterned one-piece, smartly paired with black accessories and gold hardware.
- One-Piece Swimsuit with Jaguar Skin Print, $1,047 (robertocavalli.com)
- Jamaica Sarong in Black, $88 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Larroudé Biarritz Flat Sandal In Black Leather, $180 (larroude.com)
- Paseo Cuff, $125 (gorjana.com)
- Shashi Rebecca 14K-Gold-Plated Lariat Necklace, $128 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Bottega Veneta Bold Ribbon Stud 50MM Cat Eye Sunglasses, $360 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Holiday in the Caribbean
Inspired by rookie Nazanin Mandi’s 2025 photo shoot in Jamaica, a Caribbean beach holiday is not complete without a breezy white linen set, a darling string bikini and soft-hued accessories.
- Akoia Swim Bunga Crocheted Cotton Pants and Top Set, $235 (modaoperandi.com)
- Zimmermann Patience Spliced Tri Bikini, $225 (modaoperandi.com)
- Bottega Veneta Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $450 (modaoperandi.com)
- Ben-Amun Exclusive Riviera Ryan Set of Two Resin Bangles, $230 (modaoperandi.com)
- Square-Toe Lilu Sandal, $110 (tkees.com)
A seasonal respite in Mexico
Actress and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed for this year’s magazine in Mexico. If you’re planning a luxurious getaway to the Latin American country, consider taking a page out of her style book. A deep rose-colored bikini, straw bucket hat and golden accessories make for an incredibly chic ensemble.
- Maygel Coronel Chipi Bikini, $360 (modaoperandi.com)
- Maygel Coronel Pestagua Jersey Cover-Up Mini Skirt, $300 (modaoperandi.com)
- Janessa Leoné Flix Bucket Hat, $172.90 (soleilblue.com)
- Miu Miu Logo Sunglasses, $550 (miumiu.com)
- Amber Sceats Miles Earrings, $65 (revolve.com)
- Haydn Crochet Raffia Sandals, $69.95 (stevemadden.com)