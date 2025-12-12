Swimsuit

Luxury Resort Swimwear Perfect for Your Holiday Season Vacation

Whether you’re heading to Mexico or Switzerland, we’ve got outfit inspiration for your trip.

Cara O’Bleness

Luxury resort life swimwear
Luxury resort life swimwear / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, Roberto Cavalli, Monday Swimwear, Larroudé, Gorjana and Saks Fifth Avenue

The holiday season is a great time for a vacation, particularly if you have any PTO left that has to be used up before the end of the calendar year. Whether you’re traveling with your family or your girlfriends, get that “out of office” auto response set and your carry-on bag packed ASAP.

When it comes to styling your end of year trip, we’ve got some great ideas, courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s fashion team. Stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth have put together four incredible looks for a luxury resort vacation, whether you find yourself in the snowy Alps of Switzerland or somewhere a little warmer, like the Caribbean.

Below, shop each of our luxury resort swimwear ensembles, inspired by some of the incredible women featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

A snowy getaway in Switzerland

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Our muse for a snowy escape is none other than SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady. Draw from her 2025 photo shoot in Switzerland to put together the perfect cold-weather swimwear-centered ensemble, featuring a faux fur jacket, cozy boots and a headband to keep your ears warm.

Luxury holiday in Switzerland
Luxury holiday in Switzerland / The Frankie Shop, Monday Swimwear, FWRD, Revolve and Apparis

Animal print for an island vacation

Ilona Maher is wearing a tiger striped swimsuit in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A staple in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, animal print will truly always be in style. Olympian and model Ilona Maher certainly proved as much during her photo shoot in Bermuda. Channel Maher’s trendy style in a high-end patterned one-piece, smartly paired with black accessories and gold hardware.

Luxury holiday on an island
Luxury holiday on an island / Roberto Cavalli, Monday Swimwear, Larroudé, Gorjana and Saks Fifth Avenue

Holiday in the Caribbean

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Inspired by rookie Nazanin Mandi’s 2025 photo shoot in Jamaica, a Caribbean beach holiday is not complete without a breezy white linen set, a darling string bikini and soft-hued accessories.

Luxury holiday in the Caribbean
Luxury holiday in the Caribbean / Moda Operandi and TKEES

A seasonal respite in Mexico

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit and cover-up by Raquelle Pedezra. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Body chain by Logan Hollowell. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Actress and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed for this year’s magazine in Mexico. If you’re planning a luxurious getaway to the Latin American country, consider taking a page out of her style book. A deep rose-colored bikini, straw bucket hat and golden accessories make for an incredibly chic ensemble.

Luxury holiday in Mexico
Luxury holiday in Mexico / Moda Operandi, Soleil Blue, Miu Miu, Revolve and Steve Madden
