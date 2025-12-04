Tyra Banks Proves Primary Colors Are Always a Swimwear Staple
Swimwear trends are always changing, but one aesthetic that remains timeless no matter what is a solid-colored suit. While animal print was everywhere this past summer, you can always count on a black bikini or a red one-piece, for example, to make an impression.
SI Swimsuit legend Tyra Banks, who rings in her 52nd birthday today, proved as much while on location in Great Exuma, Bahamas, for her 2019 cover feature. The supermodel came out of retirement for the occasion, traveling to the Caribbean country to pose for photographer Laretta Houston. While on set, the America’s Next Top Model creator proved her versatility in front of the lens, rocking a beautiful bronze metallic suit, a polka dot bikini and other bold patterns in addition to a trio of solid red, yellow and blue two-pieces that, to this day, remain unforgettable.
The California native initially posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1993 and made history when she was the first Black woman to appear on the magazine’s cover in 1996 (alongside Valeria Mazza). Banks then landed her first solo cover in ’97. Following the brand’s Legends shoot in Hollywood, Fla., in 2024, Banks reflected upon the “insane” opportunity of posing for the 60th anniversary publication alongside so many other incredible women.
“I almost felt like I was dreaming a little bit,” she stated at the time. “It’s probably top five days of my career just being around all that [energy], like future legends, icons, legendary amazingness. [SI Swimsuit to] me means life-changing. It changed my life and I knew that when I heard those words, ‘You’re on the cover,’ a long time ago, I knew that my life was going to change and it literally changed overnight.”
On her birthday, we celebrate Banks for not only her talent in front of the lens, but for her success outside of the modeling industry, as well. In addition to her supermodel status, the television personality is also an actress, entrepreneur and proud mom. Throughout her incredible career, she’s collaborated with brands like Victoria’s Secret and CoverGirl, and has landed on covers of notable publications such as Elle, Vogue, GQ, Cosmopolitan and others. As for her other professional pursuits, Banks founded an ice cream brand, SMiZE & DREAM, in 2020, which is an homage to her mother, Carolyn London.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from Banks’s 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover in the Bahamas.