Heidi Klum Struts Paris Fashion Week Runway in Figure-Hugging Black Latex Dress
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and you know what that means: the most fashionable A-listers are descending upon the French capital to get a glimpse at the hottest spring-summer styles for 2025.
And one of SI Swimsuit’s very own models, Heidi Klum, strutted the L'Oréal Paris runway on Monday, Sept. 23, as she took part in a womenswear spring-summer 2025 show held at the Paris Garnier opera house. The 51-year-old supermodel was clad in a skin-tight black latex dress that hugged her curves perfectly. Klum’s floor-length gown for the occasion featured a train, beneath which she wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The America’s Got Talent judge accessorized with plenty of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including an impressive necklace and statement chandelier earrings.
Following the show, Klum shared photos and video snippets from the event to her Instagram feed. In the latter, the proud mom of four showcased her runway walk to the sounds of cheers in the background.
“I am worth it. You are worth it. We are all #WORTHIT💋,” Klum wrote in her caption, while crediting L'Oréal Paris and videographer Sonja Meinke. “@lorealparis #LEDEFILELOREAL#WALKYOURWORTH 🎥 :@meinkesonjafür @voguegermany.”
Daughter Leni Klum proudly shared a video clip of her mom’s runway walk over on her own Instagram page, where fans chimed in to the comments section to hype up the elder Klum’s skills.
“She still got it. 🌟,” one person declared.
“She rocked it ✨,” someone else gushed.
“She looks so beautiful😍❤️,” another user added.
Other celebs who walked in the L'Oréal Paris fashion show included Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Viola Davis.