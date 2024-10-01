Here’s How Genie Bouchard Styled Her ’90s Straight-Leg Denim for a Night Out in New York City
Genie Bouchard’s latest New York City night out look sure was a serve. The tennis pro, who has always been a force on the court, is reminding everyone of her passion for fashion. The 30-year-old stepped out on a misty Manhattan evening recently, though she certainly didn’t let the weather get in the way of putting together a stylish look.
Channeling the relaxed, effortlessly cool vibe of the 1990s, Bouchard rocked light-wash straight-leg jeans from Denim Forum hung low on her hips. The Canada native kept the look simple, yet still chic and executed the sandwich method by adding a tight black long-sleeved knit top and sophisticated black kitten heels to her look. The cropped top paired with low-rise denim allowed her to casually show off her super toned midriff, while the off-shoulder neckline gave the look a modern, flirty edge.
Not one to miss the details, Bouchard, who has a twin sister named Beatrice, completed the ensemble with a small luxurious black purse, a chain necklace and a few rings. The New Balance ambassador‘s long blonde locks were loose and tousled with some natural waves. She opted for a simple glam look, including feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and glossy mauve lips.
In true New York City fashion, the two-time SI Swimsuit model posed between a classic yellow taxi and a neon orange sidewalk pillar cone for a few Instagram pics.
“🚕🍎,” she captioned the Sept. 29 carousel that she shared with her 2.3 million followers with some fitting emojis. In the fourth slide, Bouchard, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in 2014, posed with a friend.
“Big city energy,” Isaiah Washington commented.
“In A New York Minute 🌟🌟🌟,” Benoît Tremblay added.
“The best pics ever,” Celeste Bouchard chimed.
Straight-leg and wide-leg jeans have made a major resurgence in the past few years, and fellow SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Christen Harper and are huge fans. Check out eight of our favorite SI Swimsuit-approved ’90s-inspired jeans on the market at a variety of price points here.
Bouchard has previously expressed her love for getting dressed up, and she’s a firm believer in the idea that when you look good, you feel good.
“I like incorporating clean and simple silhouettes with some classic pieces and more fun colors that still allow me to express myself with a little fashion flair. You can often find me in a classy dress or a cute matching set. You can never go wrong with either one,” she shared. “Growing up, I always admired [Russian model and tennis player] Anna Kournikova’s style and the way she was able to combine sport and girly looks with her fashion on and off the court.”