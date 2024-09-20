Swimsuit

Back to School Season Calls for the Perfect Straight-Leg ’90s Jean: Get the Look

Shop eight SI Swimsuit-approved denim pieces at a variety of prices.

The ’90s called, and they’re officially back in style—just in time for back-to-school season. Whether you’re channeling your inner Rachel Green or giving off serious groovy vibes, nothing says “effortlessly cool” quite like the perfect pair of straight-leg jeans.

“I am obsessed with this style of denim. It is a part of my signature look at the moment,” Los Angeles-based stylist and wardrobe curator Chellie Carlson tells SI Swimsuit. “The straight leg is perfect for wearing with flats or sneakers, or tucking into your favorite boot. It is [constantly coming] back in style because designers are doing it better with a higher waist and more relaxed feel.”

From the classroom to coffee runs, these retro-inspired denim essentials are a must for a fresh, laid-back look. Here are some of our favorite 1990s-inspired straight-leg pieces on the market now, from moody deep blue numbers to edgy black denim to the perfect light-wash jeans to kick off the season in style.

Levi’s® Premium 501® ’90s Women’s Jeans, $98 (levis.com)

It wouldn’t be a denim roundup without some good old Levi’s. This pair is the perfect straight leg, yet still gives the casual, laid-back and baggy look, offering a mid-rise waist and two different length options.

Abercrombie High-Rise Vintage Straight Jean, $90 (abercrombie.com)

If you’re looking for a high-waisted option, we’re obsessed with this Abercrombie pair. The deep blue hue serves major classy model-off-duty vibes when paired with a baby tee and loafers or a cropped button-down and kitten heels.

Levis Low Pro Women’s Jeans, $108 (levis.com)

These are the perfect blend of 1990s-inspired low-rise and straight-leg. The loose jeans are a best-seller for good reason.

Low-Rise Washed Black Relaxed Straight Jeans, $37.46 with code ‘FALLREFRESH’ (hollisterco.com)

These low-rise straight-leg jeans offer a little more stretch and elasticity than Levi’s and are ideal for back to school season. Use code “FALLREFRESH” for a discount if you shop in-app.

Madewell The ’90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean, $98.50 (madewell.com)

Grab these perfect light blue jeans while they are on sale now. Madewell’s denim is Fair Trade Certified and made from the brand’s premium cone fabric that offers the “holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort.”

PacSun Stretch Medium Indigo ’90s Straight-Leg Jeans, $39.86 (pacsun.com)

These stretchy medium-wash jeans feature a raw-cut hem and slightly cropped length for an extra casual, daytime vibe.

Madewell Tapered Denim Trousers, $148 (madewell.com)

This high-waited trouser-style jean is different than anything we’ve ever seen. It adds a chic formal twist to a classic dark-wash denim, and can be dressed down with sneakers or dressed up with heels or booties for autumn businesswear. Plus, if you’re a Madewell Insider, you get 25% off.

Mango Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans, $69.99 (madewell.com)

Mango offers some of the most underrated, reasoably affordable denim on the market. These mid-rise straight-leg jeans are sustainable and chic, and range in sizes from 1 to 22.

