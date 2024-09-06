Sixtine Nails the Sandwich Method With Cherry Red Cardigan, Matching Ballet Flats
Sixtine’s first New York Fashion Week event outfit is proof that the sandwich method is still going strong and might stick around forever. The two-time SI Swimsuit star kicked off the exciting week that lies ahead for Manhattan’s fashion, beauty, design and modeling community with an exclusive CUUP event celebrating the luxury intimates brand‘s new and improved expanded size range.
The body neutrality content creator shared a chatty “get ready with me” video on TikTok and showed off her super cute and chic outfit. It‘s clear that the model is ready for autumn, and last year‘s it-color isn’t going anywhere. She donned a cherry red cardigan and matching trendy ballet flats, broken up by a neutral gray pleated mini skirt. She accessorized with tons of gold jewelry and completed the look with a slightly darker ruby purse and a sheer wash of red lip gloss.
Sixtine perfectly executed the sandwich method: a term coined by the TikTok fashion community, but one that has been in practice for ages, and is even approved by style icon Sofia Richie.
The sandwich method involves a foolproof way of putting together an outfit: matching your top, sweater, jacket or anything you’re wearing on the upper body with your shoes. Bonus points if you can tie in another accessory in the same shade. It’s the reason a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers are the most simple, effective and clean outfit.
Sixtine revealed on TikTok that her goal for NYFW is to not buy anything new, and rather work with what she already has in her closet. “This is the full outfit. I think she’s cute. I think she’s flirty. [I’m wearing] pieces I had in my closet that I haven’t worn in a while,” she said.