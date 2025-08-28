How to Perfect the Tenniscore Aesthetic: It’s All About Pleats and Polos
The US Open is in full swing, and even if you didn’t secure a ticket to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the occasion, you can still ace your trendy, tennis-inspired fashion from afar. Tenniscore is all the rage right now, and the sporty aesthetic is one you can pull off with just a few additions to your existing wardrobe.
The tenniscore trend became hugely popular in the spring of 2024, when Zendaya absolutely nailed the style with her Challengers press tour looks. The sporty, preppy vibe has seen a resurgence yet again this summer, perfectly aligning with the timing of the US Open.
SI Swimsuit models are also huge fans of the trend, with everyone from Brooks Nader to Paige Spiranac to Bar Refaeli embracing the look while putting their own personal twist on it.
What is tenniscore?
The tenniscore aesthetic is all about pleats and polos, accessorized with an athletic sneaker and a casual hat or headband, all in classic hues like black, gray, navy and white. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet shares her essential picks for an on-trend tenniscore vibe in honor of the US Open.
How to achieve the tenniscore aesthetic
Clothing
Poplin Mini Dress, $375 (samelosangeles.com)
Incorporate yet another trend (polka dots!) with this sweet black and white dress with a flattering boat neckline and pleated skirt.
Off-Season Knitted Raglan Mini Dress, $345 (orseundiris.com)
Your favorite sporty tee reimagined into a slightly sheer mini dress. The lace-up corseted detailing really takes this one over the top, and the garment is reversible, so you can wear it in front or back.
Brigid Mini Dress, $168 (revolve.com)
Athleisure meets tenniscore in this ultra cozy fleece dress that’ll take you from the court to running errands with ease. Plus, it has pockets!
Cable-Knit Polo Shirt, $168 (ralphlauren.com)
The ultimate preppy garment, this cable-knit polo in a sunny, summer yellow is a tenniscore wardrobe staple.
Roma Woven Shorts, $135 (net-a-porter.com)
Pair these short shorts with the polo for a more sophisticated take on tenniscore.
Eden Crest Sports Polo Vest - Navy/White, $155, Eden Crest Court Skirt - Navy/White, $188 (sportyandrich.com)
If you’re looking for a set that screams “tenniscore,” this is it. The skirt features shorts underneath, while both pieces include a “Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc” emblem, a nod to the famous French hotel known for having some of the world’s best tennis courts.
Polo Collar Sweatshirt, $168 (shopbop.com)
This elevated polo sweatshirt serves as the perfect layering piece for your tenniscore wardrobe.
Accessories
'90s Stretchy Headbands Pack, $39.50 (jcrew.com)
Millennials, get ready to bring back the hair accessory of your youth. These cloth headbands will keep your hair out of your eyes, whether you’re serving on the court or heading to brunch afterward.
ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers, $150 (shopbop.com)
A comfy, supportive athletic shoe helps round out the tenniscore aesthetic, and you’ll continue to reach for this black and white pair regularly.
Classic Cotton Cap, $44 (wilson.com)
This cute cap is made of washed cotton, so it looks worn in from the very first wear and will hold your locks in place while you play.
The Tennis Sock Set, $150 (commesi.com)
Breathable, comfortable socks are a must, and these are made with moisture-wicking fibers to keep your feet cool.