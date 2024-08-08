Bar Refaeli Shares Her Extra Sporty, Ab-Baring Take on Tenniscore
Bar Refaeli is taking on the trending tenniscore aesthetic, inspired by Zendaya’s press tour looks and the viral Challengers film, and putting her own spunky twist on it. The Israeli supermodel, who is best known for her 2009 SI Swimsuit cover in the Grenadines, shared a fun, sporty set of photos with her 3.9 million Instagram followers as she tried her hand at tennis.
The 39-year-old showed off her super toned arms, long lean legs and washboard abs as she donned a classy white scoop neck sports bra, neon yellow athletic shorts, a black visor and white Nike tennis shoes. The former TV host completed the look with white cat-eye sunglasses from Carolina Lemke and a racket, of course.
Refaeli posed for a couple of candid snaps on a tennis court, as she walked in the first snap and was captured mid-air in the second as she hit the ball with a powerful swing.
The former Maxim Hot 100 cover girl kept her captione super simple and fitting with a little tennis ball emoji. Her long blonde locks were neatly tied back and braided, and she accessorized with a single gold pendant necklace.
The mom of three, who shares her kids Liv, Elle and David with husband Adi Ezra, loves working out and trying new forms of movement. She does have her favorites, however, and she’s good about fueling her body with enough food to keep up with her active lifestyle. Refaeli has been loving Pilates and TRX (total resistance exercise) for some time now.