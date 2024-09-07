Brooks Nader Embodies Trendy Tenniscore Aesthetic in Knit Set at U.S. Open
Fresh off the news that she’ll be joining Dancing With the Stars for the show’s upcoming season, SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader attended the U.S. Open in style on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The 27-year-old model took in the tournament from Cadillac’s luxury suite, and certainly looked the part in the grandstands. Nader appropriately opted for a tenniscore ensemble by Cassablanca, featuring a gray knit top and matching mini skirt. Both pieces were adorned with striped white piping, while the top featured pearl buttons along the neckline. Styled by Kristina Askerova, Nader’s outfit was accented with several gold accessories, including a watch and oversized statement earrings that also featured pearl details.
The Louisiana native and 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model wore her honey chestnut locks in a sleek blowout, while she sported a natural face of makeup, including a glossy nude lip. While we’ve seen plenty of great looks from the U.S. Open stands recently, Nader’s trendy ensemble is certainly on our list of favorites.
Earlier that morning, Nader was revealed as a contestant on the forthcoming Season 33 of DWTS. She will be paired with 40-year-old Russian-American dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko. Following the Good Morning America announcement on Wednesday, Nader took to her personal Instagram account on Thursday to share her excitement over the opportunity.
“@dancingwiththestars season 33 LETS GO!!! That little girl in Louisiana watching DWTS on TV every week is pinching herself HARD 🤏 !!” she wrote in her caption. “Let’s get it baby @glebsavchenkoofficial !!! 💃⭐️🪩.”