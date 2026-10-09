Ilona Maher, Alix Earle and More SI Swimsuit Models Embrace Monochromatic Fall Fashion

When it comes to seasonal style for fall, we love transitional fashion that seamlessly takes your wardrobe from summer to autumn, thanks to breezy layers and cool outerwear. Another seasonal staple we love? Monochromatic dressing that makes you look pretty and polished with minimal effort. Wearing one color, like a warm brown, pretty olive or anything-but-basic black, from head to toe is a way to instantly looked put together.

We’ve noticed that plenty of SI Swimsuit models both past and present have been adopting a monochromatic color palette lately in their wardrobes, and figured it would be worth sharing the following examples for your seasonal mood board.

Ilona Maher

Maher, SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year, spoke on a panel event at the 2026 Texas Conference for Women on Monday, Oct. 5, and she certainly dressed the part. The Olympic rugby athlete dazzled in a strapless brown crocodile dress with a sultry slit up the front, which she noted in her caption was from TJ Maxx. Maher accessorized with matching pumps to round out the ensemble.

Alix Earle

While “on the go” in Milan, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model bucked the outdated fashion rule that one should not wear white after Labor Day. In her Oct. 6 Instagram post, Earle showed off a smart ensemble featuring a short-sleeved button-up top and matching shorts. She paired the set with a burgundy bag and black heels with gold pointed toes.

Emily DiDonato

DiDonato, who found herself “out and about” this week, shared a carousel of snapshots in which she wore an incredibly flattering ruched black dress. She wore the long-sleeved garment with knee-high boots in the same hue and added some contrast in the form of a black and white animal print handbag. The model and mom has been wearing lots of animal print accessories this fall, and we definitely approve!

Brooks Nader

Nader, who brought her fierce sense of style to Paris Fashion Week, shared a recap of her look from the Mugler fashion show on Instagram on Wednesday. Her black and white photographs amped up the contrast of her monochromatic ‘fit, which was comprised of an oversized blazer dress.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Oyeneyin, a rookie featured in the 2026 issue, also spoke at the 2026 Texas Conference for Women, where she wore an all-white ensemble. In addition to a long-sleeved top and skirt to match, the Peloton instructor rocked a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same color on her feet.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Thumann, pictured above at Milan Fashion Week last September, also got in on the monochromatic fashion action this week. Her Oct. 7 Instagram post featured a photo dump in which she wore a gorgeous chocolate brown halter dress complete with fringe and an open back.

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