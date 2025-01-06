Ilona Maher Was Confident, Beautiful, Powerful in This Cocoa Brown Asymmetrical Set for Her SI Swimsuit Cover
Ilona Maher’s iconic SI Swimsuit cover might have happened in 2024, but it’s certainly something we will be thinking about in the new year (and probably for many years to come). The Olympic rugby player stunned in a rich cocoa brown asymmetrical set from Myra Swim for the front of the magazine’s September digital issue, photographed by Ben Watts in the beautiful coastal town of Bellport, N.Y.
The 28-year-old exuded confidence, beauty and strength in the effortlessly chic look, embodying the exact message SI Swimsuit has been pushing for six decades: that women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds deserve to feel powerful in their own skin.
Enzo Top, $120 and Rio Bottom, $100 in Chocolate (myraswim.com)
The sleek asymmetrical top features a unique front twist detail, allowing for a fully adjustable fit. Paired with cheeky Brazilian-cut bottoms that provide minimal coverage, the set strikes the perfect balance between edgy and elegant. While Maher opted for a rich cocoa brown hue on set, the style is also available in timeless ivory and classic black.
The Dancing With the Stars runner-up made history as part of Team USA’s bronze medal-winning squad in the Paris Olympics last year and has used her platform to promote body positivity and encourage women to embrace their individuality. Known for her bold, humorous personality and relatable TikTok content, the Vermont native inspires her followers by showing that strength is beautiful—and being yourself is the ultimate superpower.
In a full-circle moment that couldn’t have been more fitting, SI Swimsuit sat down with Myra Swim founder Bianca Elouise back in 2020—long before Maher was on our radar. Elouise’s mission to create timeless, confidence-boosting swimwear that flatters all body types aligns seamlessly with Maher’s continued efforts to challenge outdated beauty norms and redefine athleticism in the fashion, entertainment and modeling worlds.
Elouise explained at the time that her focus has always been on making women feel incredible in their own skin, without chasing fleeting trends. Her designs emphasize comfort, fit and timeless appeal. “I never focused on trendy shapes. I wanted my pieces to feel classic and enduring, with colors changing seasonally,” she shared. “I’m an average girl with curves, and I wanted swimwear that hugged my body and made me feel sexy.”
The Australian designer’s focus on comfort, support and body positivity resonated with women around the world, who appreciate the brand’s ability to help them feel empowered and confident. It’s a fitting parallel to Maher’s own journey of self-acceptance and body confidence, making her the perfect model to represent Myra Swim in such an iconic way. Check out the rest of Maher‘s stunning looks from her photo shoot with Ben Watts here.