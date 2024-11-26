Ilona Maher’s Never Before Seen SI Swimsuit Photos Drop Just in Time for ‘DWTS’ Finale
Ever since she was announced as SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model in late August, the internet has collectively been hyping up (and, let’s face it, drooling over) Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.
The viral moment, which SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day referred to as a “powerful statement,” was embraced by fellow brand models, athletes and fans alike, who praised Maher for her authenticity, athleticism and strength, which shone through in each and every image.
“[Maher] is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human,” Day added of the incredible athlete. “Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”
In addition to earning a bronze medal with her rugby sevens teammates during the summer Olympics in Paris, the Vermont native has risen to fame on social media for her characteristic wit and body-positive attitude. And over the last several weeks, Maher has been a contestant on Season 33 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Tonight, she and professional ballroom dancer partner Alan Bersten will compete in the finale as they vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
During this evening’s “Redemption Round” on DWTS, Maher and Bersten will dance a jive to “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers. The duo will also perform a freestyle dance to “Femininomenon” by District 78 feat. Mona Rue.
For her SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl moment, the professional rugby player posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bellport N.Y., in a series of sporty and sleek swimsuits, all of which were accompanied by Maher’s signature look: a bold and beautiful lip. And while the 28-year-old’s photo gallery was released just about three months ago, we’ve got a little treat in store for fans, in the form of 18 brand-new, never before seen SI Swimsuit photos of Maher, pictured below.
Photographer: Ben Watts
Hair: Sam Leonardi
Makeup: Jodie Boland