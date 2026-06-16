Ilona Maher’s One-Piece Swimsuit Combines These Two Summer Trends

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher is enjoying some fun in the sun, and the beachside trip is delivering plenty of mood board inspo where summer swimwear is concerned.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year shared an Instagram carousel of highlights on Monday, June 15, which started with a casual waterfront snapshot. Maher sat perched on a rock wall in a plaid one-piece swimsuit printed with fruit as she fluffed her hair and looked off into the distance. The 29-year-old Vermont native also included pics alongside pal and fellow rugby athlete Georgie Lilly Perris-Redding, as well as some delicious food, coffee and desserts.

“If the beach is full of rocks find one with sand (a metaphor for life),” the three-time SI Swimsuit model captioned her post.

“Okay. But that first suit is 🔥!!! So so good!!” one fan exclaimed in the comments section.

“My girls 😍,” friend and fellow rugby athlete Charli Jacoby gushed.

“a life being lived to its fullest 👏,” the official Adidas rugby account chimed.

“you’re everything<3,” someone else wrote.

Shop two of the suits featured in Maher’s latest Instagram carousel below.

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Anthropologie

To say we are obsessed with this Hutch one-piece would be an understatement! The swimsuit (which features removable straps) is adorned with two incredibly trendy patterns, including a striped motif and fruit (yes, tomato is in fact a fruit!) print. Whether or not you’re traveling to the Mediterranean this summer, embrace the chill coastal vibes of the region in this sweet suit.

Vesey

In the 11th slide of her carousel, Maher could be seen dancing on a boat in this bead-adorned ice blue two-piece by Vesey. She accessorized the bikini (created by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth) with a navy baseball cap and tortoise shell sunnies.

While Maher didn’t divulge where she is currently traveling, her R&R follows closely on the heels of the athlete’s appearance on the SI Swimsuit Runway at the W South Beach for Swim Week. See everything she wore while in Miami for the occasion here, and check out her looks from the catwalk here. In case you missed the action live from the Sunshine State, you can stream the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ now.

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