SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Ilona Maher’s 2026 Swim Week Wardrobe

For the second consecutive year, Ilona Maher made a dazzling appearance at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami for Swim Week. Leading up to the main event on Saturday, May 30, the rugby sevens Olympian celebrated the occasion with fellow SI Swimsuit models, friends of the brand and VIP guests with an array of exciting activity, from a party on the beach to an exclusive group dinner.

After the fact, we caught up with the 29-year-old Vermont native to get the details on all of her incredible looks throughout the weekend. Maher, who was styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, says stepping onto the catwalk for SI Swimsuit is an event she looks forward to all year long.

“It’s the week I feel the hottest and sexiest,” she says of Swim Week. “It’s a collection of equally stunning women all hyping each other up.”

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Friday, May 29: Daytime SI Swimsuit Beach Club party

Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

For Friday’s SI Swimsuit Beach Club party, Maher opted for a flirty purple dress by The Andamane with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a woven clutch tucked under one arm and wore a pair of sunnies to shield her eyes from the sun.

“[This outfit] gave a chill vibe knowing the party that night would be much more formal and cocktail,” Maher explains of her outfit of choice.

Friday, May 29: Evening VIP welcome dinner

Ilona Maher | John Parra/Getty Images

After a casual daytime ensemble, Maher amped up the drama for the VIP welcome dinner by KYU x Drinking Pig, which was held at the W South Beach. For the occasion, the three-time SI Swimsuit model notes she stepped a bit outside of her comfort zone.

“[I wore a] Herve Leger silver wrap dress. It fit like a glove and was a piece I hadn’t really worn before,” Maher says. “[It was] paired with dark eye makeup, another look I rarely do.”

Ilona Maher | Courtesy of Ilona Maher

Saturday, May 30: The runway show

Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Belletage Swimwear. | Emily Sidney Photography

Maher’s first look of the night was a golden Belletage Swimwear bikini, donned for the show’s “Sunkissed” edit. She then strutted the runway in a blue and white striped monokini by Ola Vida, which was accessorized with a nautical Brinker + Eliza necklace.

Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Necklace Brinker + Eliza. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

To wrap the show, Maher wore a red strapless Sienna Swim set, and surprised fellow models and viewers when she and Haley Baylee jumped into the pool at the very end!

Haley Baylee and Ilona Maher. Haley’s swimsuit by Myra Swim. Ilona’s swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Saturday, May 30: The after-party

Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Following the runway show and her quick dip in the pool, Maher changed into a sheer brown dress with a visible bra and thong underneath for the after-party.

“I have actually been wanting to rock a look like this for a bit,” Maher admits. “Something that in some ways leaves nothing to the imagination. I never want to hide my body. I like to highlight it in cool ways.”

Ilona Maher | Courtesy of Ilona Maher

Maher’s No. 1 style tip

Anyone who follows the athlete on social media or tunes into her House of Maher podcast on a regular basis knows that Maher is always encouraging other women to feel confident in their bodies.

As for what makes her feel most self-assured, the former Dancing With the Stars runner-up says “things that work on my body type and structure [that] highlight my arms and shoulders” is what she feels best in. “Nothing too oversized,” Maher adds.

Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Belletage Swimwear. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

So long as you feel comfortable and confident, don’t let the opinion of others deter you from feeling good in your own skin. Following the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, Maher addressed public critique of her Ola Vida look on the runway after some trolls deemed it “unflattering.”

“People will always have opinions and honestly I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” Maher says. “I actually could understand why some people didn’t find the suit flattering but I was mad or embarrassed they thought that. I felt good in the suit so I wore the suit. It caused people to talk, which can be a great thing. “

In case you missed out on the action at the W South Beach, the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is now available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Additionally, find Maher’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery from Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico here.

More 2026 SI Swimsuit Swim Week content