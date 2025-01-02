Jasmine Sanders Exuded Quiet Luxury in This Timeless White One-Piece in Puerto Rico
Jasmine Sanders radiated timeless elegance during her 2023 SI Swimsuit shoot in Puerto Rico, donning a striking white one-piece from Gooseberry Intimates. With its plunging neckline and sculpting fit the swimsuit embodies sophistication and modern confidence. The radiant white hue enhanced Sanders’s natural glow, while the high-cut style highlighted her toned legs as she for Ben Watts posed against the picturesque backdrop of the Caribbean island’s turquoise waters and lush scenery.
Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece White, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)
This gorgeous, classy white one-piece is double-lined and features the most flattering neckline and high-leg silhouette. Dress it up with statement gold jewelry and heels for a beach party or stay cool, comfortable and casual by the pool all day. Shop more at gooseberryintimates.com.
The franchise stalwart has graced the fold for six consecutive years, beginning with her debut in Costa Rica in 2019, which earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year title. Just one year later after her sophomore shoot in Bali, the South Carolina native landed on the cover of the 2020 issue alongside Olivia Culpo and Kate Love, solidifying her place in the brand’s history. Since then, Sanders has traveled to exotic locations and continued to deliver stunning imagery and represent the magazine’s commitment to diversity and beauty.
Known to her social media fans as @GoldenBarbie, the 33-year-old is more than just a familiar face in the fashion world. With a career spanning more than decades, Sanders has worked with brands ranging from Nike to Ralph Lauren, evolving from commercial campaigns to high-fashion editorials. Her 6.2 million Instagram followers look to her for inspiration, from her standout swimwear content to her empowering signature messaging about embracing individuality and celebrating one’s journey.
This year, she reunited with 26 fellow SI Swimsuit “legends” in honor of the magazine‘s 60th anniversary for a powerful, iconic group photo shoot with Yu Tsau in Hollywood, Fla.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” Sanders gushed. “We can help empower each other by supporting one another, creating safe spaces where we can open up, and sharing our stories. When we share our stories and allow other women to share theirs, we can grow, heal and learn from one another.”