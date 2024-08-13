Jasmine Sanders Was Sensational in This Crochet Puka Shell Two-Piece in Puerto Rico
SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders made her debut with the brand in 2019, and has graced the pages of the issue every single year since, traveling across the world to new and exciting places like Costa Rica and Belize with the brand. During her sophomore year with the publication, she landed on the cover of the 2020 issue, as did brand stars Olivia Culpo and Kate Love in Bali.
In 2023, the 33-year-old, who first gained a social media following on Tumblr and now has amassed an Instagram fan base of 6.2 million, traveled to Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts and reminded everyone why she’s such a franchise and industry icon. The German-born model experimented with the most fun and colorful looks and even donned one set that combined all the fun things about summer fashion: string bikinis, crochet materials and puka shells!
For the special 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year, Sanders joined 26 fellow franchise legends for an empowering, exciting group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., with photographer Yu Tsai.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend,” she gushed while on location, teasing what’s next for her. “I’m really excited about my personal growth, personal projects, working with more charities and being more creative. I’m focused on learning new things, new hobbies and breaking old habits. I think this will be a beautiful year for me. I can feel it.”