Jena Sims Is Angelic in White Ab-Baring Two-Piece Set: ‘Tease the Season’
Jena Sims is reminding everyone of her love for the holidays and her SI Swimsuit model status. The 2024 rookie, who was discovered through and named one of seven winners of the Swim Search open casting call, posed in Mexico for photographer Yu Tsai for her appearance in this year‘s special 60th anniversary issue. In her latest Instagram post the model put a festive, holiday twist on a classic warm Florida winter outfit. The 35-year-old flaunted her washboard arms and slim, sculpted arms in a white ultra-cropped off-the-shoulder top and a matching low-rise mini skirt with delicate textured floral details trailing down the sides, both from luxury designer CONG TRI.
The mom of one, who shares her baby boy, Crew, with husband and professional golfer Brooks Koepka, accessorized with a stunning diamond tennis necklace from Stephanie Gottlieb, and she was captured putting on her earrings for a cute candid cover snap. In the next image she power posed, showing off her long, lean legs and modeling skills. Her long honey-blonde locks were voluminous and curled to perfection by hairstylist Brianna Michele. Makeup artist Riane Morrison opted for a full-glam moment to match the allure and drama of the outfit, including a flawless, luminous base, dramatic dark lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy lip.
“Tease the season 🕊️,” the Georgia native, who now lives in Jupiter Fla. with her family, captioned the duo of moody black and white photos.
“Rukm,” (are you kidding me) fellow SI Swim rookie Berkleigh Wright commented.
“The filter is giving Abercrombie and Fitch vibes, and I’m here for it! Stunning per always ❤️🔥🙌,” Kelsey Phalen gushed.
“Stunning!” Courtney Shields added.
“Obsessed with this pic of you 🪞✨💅🏽,” Jordan Underwood Washburn wrote.
“My jaw dropped tho,” Jenna Blackley chimed.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥hot hot hot,” Natasha Parker declared.
Today, Sims is a content creator and the founder of 501(c)3 non-profit Pageant of Hope, the most inclusive pageant in the world.
“The most important part is, we teach the importance of inner beauty and self-confidence,” Sims shared of the organization. “And it’s the most inclusive pageant in the world. What’s so special about it is that every participant leaves a winner. We do little mini makeovers, they come in and we do their hair, nails, makeup. We teach them the pageant walk, we do an interview and carry out the entire pageant, and at the end of the day, everyone leaves with a unique title.”