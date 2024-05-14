Jena Sims: 2024 Mexico

The Swim Search co-winner and 2024 rookie is the CEO of nonprofit HBBQs, Inc., an organization best known for putting on the annual Pageant of Hope event. The Georgia native, who now lives in Jupiter, Fla., with her husband and professional golfer Brooks Koepka, walked the Miami Swim Week runway while eight months pregnant. Her baby boy Crew was born just a few weeks later in July 2023.
Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula, is home to some of the most popular tropical vacation destinations like Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya. The island region is rich with traditional Mayan culture and an incredible amount of natural, stunning beaches, cenotes and lagoons filled with clear, comfortable waters. The islands of the Mexican Caribbean are also known for their diverse wildlife, lush jungles and historic archeological sites that people travel from across the country to see.
Capitalizing off of the recent resurgence of animal prints, and the timelessness of neutrals, the styling for this shoot was ultra trendy and classic. Sims donned flattering creams, browns and earthy oranges and channeled her inner leopard in a series of cute bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Mikoh. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Mikoh. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. Rings by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Mikoh. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Mikoh. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Necklace by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. Rings by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Necklace by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Necklace by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. Rings by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Necklace by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated