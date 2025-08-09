Jena Sims Serves Summer Elegance for ‘Modern Luxury Palm Beach’ Cover
Jena Sims looks just as good in an itty-bitty bikini as she does in a dramatic, red carpet-worthy ensemble.
The model just graced the cover of Modern Luxury Palm Beach’s coveted Style Issue in collaboration with BuDhaGirl. Photographed by Maor Luz at the iconic Brazilian Court Hotel, the shoot captured Sims in her element: confident, graceful and glowing.
The mom of one—who shares her baby boy Crew with husband and professional golfer Brooks Koepka—stunned in an emerald green strapless gown featuring a flowy silhouette and a dazzling gold hardware jewel front and center. Sims accessorized to perfection with stacks of luxe, sparkling bangles and bracelets from BuDhaGirl, a brand known for merging intention with elegance. Shop the collection at budhagirl.com.
The 36-year-old’s blonde hair was pulled into a sleek low bun with face-framing pieces curled loosely, and her glam was fresh and dewy—bronzed cheekbones, feathery lashes and a glossy nude lip that highlighted her sun-kissed skin.
The shoot was styled by fashion consultant Joe G. Pacetti and BuDhaGirl founder Jessica Jesse, who launched the company in 2013.
“Every time I slip on one of my bangles, I set an intention. Your well-being is vital to everyone else’s well-being around you. I think society has forgotten that we are spiritual souls—more than the physicality that we see—and we should turn routines into rituals,” Jesse, who is also the creative director, said in the cover story.
Sims modeled many more standout looks, including a sunset-inspired gown, a fitted, bedazzled silver number and a feminine, Barbiecore strapless magenta look.
“This issue celebrates the power of intention, individuality, and living with meaning—all things we hold close to our hearts,” Jesse added on Instagram. “Collaborating with Jena to create magic in Palm Beach was just that... pure magic. 💖🌴 From sunlit rituals to glam moments at the iconic@thebraziliancourt, every detail was Palm Beach perfection. Here’s to styling your spirit, stacking with purpose, and living beautifully—every day.”
Sims, who currently resides in Jupiter, Fla., is a multi-hyphenate in every sense. She’s the founder of nonprofit HBBQ (Has Been Beauty Queen), which provides confidence-building experiences for girls and women across the country.
She’s also the reigning SI Swimsuit 2024 Rookie of the Year and a three-time runway star at the brand’s annual Swim Week show in Miami, Fla. The Georgia native made her debut in the fold last May after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call and posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico. She traveled to Bermuda with Ben Watts for her sophomore feature this May’s magazine.