Jena Sims: 2025 Bermuda

This Georgia native is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), whose Pageant of Hope™ event is considered one of the most inclusive pageants in the world. The goal of the pageant is to garner high self-esteem and self-confidence for adolescents in challenging environments. After co-winning Swim Search in 2023, Sims returned to the magazine yearly, with her 2025 feature marking her third appearance with the brand.
In just 21 square miles, Bermuda provides an ideal destination for a photo shoot—and for your next vacation. The island sits 650 miles off the North Carolina coast, and immediately draws you in with its powdery pink shorelines and crystal turquoise waters. Take a leisurely boat ride around the North Atlantic or get up close to the action by exploring the island’s reefs. If you’re searching for a place to lounge, Bermuda houses one of the world’s top beaches, Horseshoe Bay Beach.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team aimed to channel an ethereal energy in Bermuda and was predominantly influenced by natural materials. Lucite jewelry and other pieces were intentionally balanced with shells and pearls to feel natural with just a hint of glitz. The styling was intended to be soft and feminine.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Hairspray, Orlando Pita Play The Great Inflate Styling Foam, Color Wow Dreamcoat, Olaplex No. 4D Dry Shampoo lez Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. Cuff by Ettika. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Frasier Sterling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Frasier Sterling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
