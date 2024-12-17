Jena Sims Takes Monday Night Football in Red Hot Cropped Corset, Black Jeans
Jena Sims may be best known for her glamorous appearances as a golf WAG, cheering on her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, but this week she swapped the greens for the gridiron. The 35-year-old, who celebrates her birthday at the end of this month, made a stylish splash at Monday Night Football, showing up as the ultimate sideline fan in a chic, edgy and sporty ensemble that has certainly captured our attention.
The SI Swimsuit rookie, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call last year and posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico for her debut in the 2024 issue, wore a vibrant red cropped corset, designed to resemble a football jersey, complete with bold block lettering and structured boning. The form-fitting top highlighted her toned figure and featured “RYAN” emblazoned across the front. The actress paired the statement piece with sleek black high-waisted skinny jeans and knee-high leather heeled boots. Her honey blonde waves, freshly loosely crimped, fell effortlessly over her shoulders and neck, while a silver watch and delicate bracelets added a dash of luxury to the game-day ensemble.
The Georgia native attended the Allegiant Stadium game and cheered on her hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, as they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 15-9. Sims and Koekpka now live in Jupiter, Fla. with their baby boy, Crew. She showed off her sculpted arms and tiny waist and accessorized with an elegant diamond choker necklace, silver hoop earrings and a fancy wristwatch.
“Cosplaying as an NFL WAG 🤪🏈 top: @frankiecollective,” she captioned the carousel shared on Instagram on Dec. 17. She mentioned vintage boutique, Frankie Collective, based in Vancouver and known for sustainably sourcing stylish pieces and flipping them to modern creations. The Pageant of Hope non-profit founder opted for her signature glowy full glam and tapped makeup artist Adriana, who gave the model feathered brows, dramatic lashes, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy pinky-nude lip.
“POP OFF MOM 🔥🔥🔥,” Ways to Golf commented.
“Touchdownnnnnn 🙌,” Taylor Stern added.
“She’s a winner ❤️🎲🖤,” Jenny Ting Crawford wrote.
Sims uses her platform to share her passion for giving back to the community and charity work. She’s also constantly sharing bits and pieces about her busy life, motherhood and being a model and designer.
“You are allowed to pursue your dreams before, during, and after pregnancy. For me, motherhood fuels ambition. The message I want to convey is the same as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: All bodies are swimsuit bodies,” she explained.