Jena Sims Rocks Low-Rise Leather Pants, Bomber Jacket at World Series Game Alongside Brooks Koepka
Jena Sims is having a blast attending the World Series with her husband Brooks Koepka, and she sure looks super stylish while doing so. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call and traveled to Mexico with Yu Tsai for her debut in this year’s magazine, watched the New York Yankees face a tough loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 3 on Monday, Oct. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Luckily the Yankees were victorious the following day and the two teams are headed into game 5 today, Oct. 30.
Sims rocked a chic yet edgy outfit that she expertly dressed down with a black blue and white Yankees baseball cap, of course. She paired the hat with ultra low-rise black leather pants ($995), a cropped black T-shirt from Cotton Citizen ($80) and a cropped black leather jacket from Moschino ($647). Sims, who grew up in Georgia and now lives in Jupiter, Fla. added an extra layer to beat the late October wind with a designer silver bomber jacket ($1803) and Balmain’s signature sock ankle boots ($889). The 35-year-old accessorized with tons of statement diamond rings, a luxurious stack of silver necklaces and a shiny sleek black Givenchy purse ($2,250).
Her long blonde locks were styled into gorgeous loose curls and she opted for a super bronzed glam look including a glowy base, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and glossy pink lips.
“Glizzy and Glam 🌭✨,” she captioned an Instagram carousel. The mom of one, who shares her young son Crew with Koepka, who is a professional golfer, munched on a hot dog while watching the game from a suite.
In addition to creating content on social media and traveling for occasional modeling gigs and events, Sims is the founder of president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), an organization that produces the Pageant of Hope™, an international event best known as the most inclusive pageant in the world.
“I did pageants myself and it freaking sucks losing a pageant,” Sims explained. “Like, rejection is so real. So I wanted to create the most inclusive pageant in the world. Much like SI [Swimsuit] is probably the most inclusive magazine in the world, we have some parallels there. But every single person, every single participant leaves a winner in the Pageant of Hope™ ... and we make them feel beautiful for the day. I think especially in today’s day and age, women are sort of crippled by this imposter syndrome and I just don’t subscribe to that—I don’t believe in that at all. I believe in going for anything that you want.”