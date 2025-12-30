Birthday Girl Jena Sims Rocked This Soft Mocha Two-Piece With Beaded Accents in Bermuda
We’d like to wish a very happy birthday to the one and only Jena Sims! SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year turns 37 today, Dec. 30, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some of her brand highlights thus far.
A finalist in the 2023 Swim Search, the Georgia native was declared a co-winner of that year’s open casting call alongside six other incredible women. For her rookie campaign in the fold, Sims traveled to Mexico, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. The proud mom and nonprofit founder returned to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the 2025 issue, this time posing for Ben Watts in Bermuda.
While on location, Sims modeled an array of stunning suits that incorporated natural materials and brought forth a soft, feminine vibe. Many of the pieces she wore for her photo shoot featured sea shells or pearls, making for some truly stunning imagery.
One suit in particular that Sims showcased in Bermuda from Lybethras features hand beaded detail with pearl accents on both the top and bottom. The best-selling Celeste Bikini Set ($230) is available for purchase and has all five-star reviews.
The unique beadwork on this piece makes it an absolute standout, and the flattering soft mocha hue is incredibly flattering on Sims. The Brazilian swimwear brand, which is run by mother-daughter duo Luciana and Anna Martinez, makes all of its suits by hand, so you’re truly getting a unique, quality piece with your order. In addition to Sims, Lybethras swimwear was sported by other models in this year’s issue, including Alix Earle, Katie Austin, Rayna Vallandingham and XANDRA.
“ ... Every piece is handmade here [in Brazil],” Anna told SI Swimsuit earlier this year of the brand’s manufacturing process. “They are made by women and it’s so special for us when we see our customers wearing Lybethras.”
Whether you’re a devoted fan of the brand already or haven’t yet tried out a Lybethras suit, there’s no doubt this stunner deserves a spot in your swimwear wardrobe. Below, check out a few more snapshots of Sims rocking the bikini in Bermuda.