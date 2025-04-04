Jenna Ortega’s New Bold Look for CinemaCon Incorporates This Returning, Polarizing Beauty Trend
Jenna Ortega is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion, and the actress proved it once again at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week with a daring new beauty statement and playful designer outfit that screams high-fashion rebellion.
The Wednesday star turned heads while promoting her upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, as she dazzled in a lavender purple Versace blazer and matching micro shorts, layered over a breezy, unbuttoned patterned shirt in fun coordinating shades. The colorful button-down added a relaxed, effortless energy to the tailored set, offering the perfect contrast between structured power dressing and off-duty cool. A thin brown belt, strappy purple platform heels and a futuristic gold choker collar necklace tied the eclectic look together with a modern edge.
But while her outfit delivered on color and silhouette, Ortega’s latest beauty move is what truly stole the spotlight: bleached brows. A bold Y2K trend that’s made a comeback in recent seasons, the dramatically lightened brows were a striking contrast to her (also new) crimson locks, which she wore straight and sleek. The juxtaposition framed the Death of a Unicorn and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star’s face in a new way, complemented by a dark smoky eye, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy peachy mauve lip.
The 22-year-old actress attended the April 1 event to support her upcoming musical psychological thriller, in which she appears alongside The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan.
This edgy Versace moment is the latest in a recent string of standout looks from Ortega, who continues to make headlines with her impeccable press tour style, always finished with theatrical glam and perfectly chosen accessories. She keeps the fashion world and culture writers alike on their toes. And if bleached brows are officially back, we have Ortega to thank for giving the throwback trend a bold, 2025-worthy refresh.
The California native recently shared insight into the film, describing it as “hard to describe,” but added, “I haven’t seen a movie quite like it. It’s very soulful. It feels more like an experience, and when you go into it with that mentality, it makes sense.”
Hurry Up Tomorrow is a psychological thriller slated for release on May 16, 2025. The film follows Abel Tesfaye as a musician plagued by insomnia who embarks on a journey with a mysterious stranger named Anima, played by Jenna Ortega, unraveling the core of his identity along the way. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the project marks The Weeknd’s leading film debut and serves as a companion piece to his sixth studio album of the same name.