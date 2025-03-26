Jenna Ortega Channels Goth Princess Vibes in Red Strapless Rose-Filled Glass Gown
Jenna Ortega takes her gothic style to a completely new level with the gown she wore this week in New York City. Joining an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, audience jaws were on the floor taking in all of the details of this unique ensemble.
Ortega donned a rosy red Oscar de la Renta dress with intricately placed shattered glass all over. As if the strapless gown wasn’t already a masterpiece, this look included large roses placed on various sides. She paired this item with a heavenly dark red lip that complemented the other hues of red she wore. In addition to her makeup, she styled her beautiful dark burgundy hair curled and down her shoulders, a perfect choice to bring another shade of red to the overall look.
“I’m not going to lie, there are pieces of glass that are poking my ass every time I sit,“ Ortega humorously told Colbert of her stunning look. “I feel uncomfortable and extremely comfortable at the same time.”
Also in the interview, the 22-year-old actress discussed the success of Netflix's Wednesday. From fans dressing up as her character for Halloween to creating a cool TikTok trend featuring her iconic dance, Ortega, while grateful for all the love, admits that sometimes all the attention can feel “scary.”
“It’s very scary,” the Death of a Unicorn star expressed. “I’ve been acting since I was nine, so I’ve been doing this for a while. So I’ve had glimpses of that kind of attention in public before. But I remember when the show came out it was during Thanksgiving, so I was at home with my family. [...] And then, I was walking my nephew outside in my parents’ neighborhood with my dog and I just remember this woman and her daughter, recognizing me in the neighborhood, doing a full, screeching stop, spinning around doing a U-turn and then trying to get my attention.”
“I was scared because I was with my nephew,” Ortega continued. “She was yelling at him to ‘get over here.’ But then he was getting kind of freaked out and I didn’t know what to do. But that was the first time I had left my house since the show came out and I think that’s when I realized ‘Oh, it’s like something outrageous is written on my forehead.’ Maybe things aren’t going to be the same.”
Ortega’s life certainly has done a 180 following the release of the Netflix hit. And by the sound of it, her fame is only going to grow more and more, especially after the highly anticipated sophomore season of Wednesday releases later this year. For now, however, she’s still taking her global adoration one day at a time and looking glamorous in Oscar de la Renta while doing so.