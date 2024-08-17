Jennifer Lopez’s Take on the Sheer Dress Trend Is the Classiest One We’ve Seen Yet
The sheer dress trend is one that is clearly here to stay. The style was the unofficial uniform of SI Swimsuit’s launch party events in Florida this May, where everyone from Christen Harper to Olivia Dunne to Kate Upton to Nicole Williams English were spotted in the sheer garment. And just earlier this week, actress Halle Berry donned one of our favorite risky takes on the trend of late.
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is the latest celebrity to jump on the sheer dress trend, and her interpretation is an incredibly classy one. The 55-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer donned a sheer, nude floor-length Dior gown adorned in silver floral accents in a new Instagram post. The short-sleeved number featured a V-neckline and the star’s tiny waist was cinched with a thin black belt.
Lopez was photographed leaning against a car in her outfit, as she showed off her designer dress and glam accessories. She accented her look with sparkly earrings and a bedazzled purse, as well as black peep-toe pumps. The Atlas star wore her chestnut locks in a high ponytail, while her makeup featured lots of lashes and a glossy nude-pink lip. In addition to posing next to the car, Lopez leaned against it for one snapshot, allowing her toned leg to peek through the thigh-hit slit of her gown. Her entire look was assembled by stylist duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.
Plenty of Lopez’s 251 million Instagram followers chimed in to the comments section of her Aug. 15 carousel.
“Absolutely STUNNING! ❤️😍,” one fan gushed. “No One Does it like you 🥹.”
“Class and elegance ✨👑✨,” another added.
“Queeeeeeen you loook soooo beautiful 👑👑👑👑,” someone else cheered.