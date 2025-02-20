Jessica Alba Flaunts Abs on Tropical Getaway After Filing for Divorce From Cash Warren
Jessica Alba is cashing in all the rest and recharge points she’s earned thus far this year with a much-needed vacation to Mexico. She took to Instagram to reveal that she is not only loving a sunbathing moment at a 5-star hotel but also enjoying not having to constantly be in “survival” mode.
For one of the outfits from her vacation, the 43-year-old celebrity sported a black sports bra top with a leaf green sarong as her bottom. She wore her hair in adorable pigtails for this look and chucked up the peace sign as she flaunted her amazingly toned abs. Another outfit included a peach pink spaghetti bikini top with a gold plant stretched across the front of each triangle piece. To keep herself cool from the Mexico heat, she wore dark-tinted aviator sunglasses as well as a burgundy red cap.
Wearing stylish outfits wasn’t all Alba did during her stay in Mexico as she also chowed down on some tasty foods such as avocados and fruits. She spent some quality time with her 7-year-old son, Hayes, on the beach, proving she wasn’t the only one in need of some time in front of the ocean.
Alba’s digital postcards are a great way to let the world know that she’s doing just fine following her split from Cash Warren and will continue to prioritize a quieter, relaxing life.
“You deserve to be in environments that bring out the softness in you, not the survival in you,” the final slide of Alba’s Instagram post reads, words which may indicate the transformation she's undergoing during this moment of her life.
The Trigger Warning actress filed for divorce from Warren earlier this month. “Irreconcilable differences” are listed as why the couple—who had been married for 16 years—is calling it quits. And in another Instagram post in January following the breakup news, Alba opened up about what really went down.
“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba’s statement read. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”
She closed the statement by writing, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”
The divorce between Alba and Warren has yet to be finalized, but in the meantime, they continue to co-parent their three children—16-year-old Honor, 13-year-old Haven and 7-year-old Hayes.