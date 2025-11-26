Halsey Brings Summer Back to Our Timelines in Pastel Poolside Look While on Vacation
It’s hard not to feel a little envious while viewing Halsey’s latest Instagram photo drop—not only because she’s enjoying every second of sunshine during her Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, vacation, but also because she’s sporting some stunning swimsuits that fashion lovers would certainly love to get their hands on (us included!).
Style while seaside
Multicolored swimsuits aren’t going anywhere any time soon, especially when they look as good as Halsey’s pastel pink, blue and orange striped number did in her cover photo. The aqua blue halter straps of the bikini were a clever way to keep the ensemble eye-catching and glamorous. These colors and shapes came together to make the artist look like even more of a summer daydream.
When she wasn’t taking poolside pictures during her much-deserved vacation, she sipped on Piña Coladas with her friends, went on fun bike rides, took in the sights and sounds of the island, went boating on the gorgeous blue waters and even engaged in a paint and sip activity. Also spotted in her stylish stills was none other than her fiancé, Avan Jogia. The lovely couple were absolute relationship goals as they posed side by side in several images.
Based on her pictures as well as her caption, Halsey is feeling well-rested and recharged, all thanks to her Hawaii getaway. The stresses of touring around the world and the highs and lows that come with being in the public eye can certainly take a toll—a feeling the “Gasoline“ singer is likely familiar with.
Opening up about her career
“I did not like being that famous, and I thought that I was going to. I did,” Halsey told Zane Lowe back in September during her interview with the Apple Music host. “Because when I was a little kid, I wanted to be famous. I really did, and I envisioned the whole thing, and I thought that I would be excellent at it.”
She continued, adding, “I had a period of time where I was like, ‘Well, if I walk back now, I’m going to look like I’m failing. It’s not going to look like a choice.’ And then, ultimately, that didn’t matter anymore. I had to do what I wanted. What was right for me, what was safe for me, what was best for me.”
Halsey prioritizing her mental and physical well-being and taking time to recharge highlights the importance of taking breaks in the middle of the chaos—and that doing what’s right for you will always be the right choice.