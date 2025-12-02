To Celebrate Britney Spears’s Birthday, Check Out These Poolside Looks We’d Pair With the Pop Icon
In Britney Spears’s illustrious music career, she has not only topped the charts but also provided a plethora of monumental fashion moments throughout her rise to stardom. Therefore, as we celebrate the pop star’s 44th birthday today, Dec. 2, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite ’fits from the beloved “Gimme More” singer over the years—plus the SI Swimsuit looks that showcase a similar aesthetic.
2001 MTV Video Music Awards
Spears’s instantly iconic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards turned heads, as she paraded on stage with a massive python while singing her hit song “I’m a Slave 4 U.”
We’d pair the look with...
Chanel Iman in Zanzibar
Our minds were immediately drawn to Iman’s 2016 shoot with this moment, where the model posed with a serpent in Zanzibar. Read more about the story behind this wild shot here!
Olivia Culpo in Kangaroo Island
Three years later, Culpo modeled alongside a python during her sophomore campaign in the fold on Kangaroo Island. Read more about her daring display here!
Looking for more standout snake snapshots? Check out Julie Ordon in Rajasthan, India!
“Oops!...I Did It Again” music video
Spears famously donned an entirely latex, bright red jumpsuit for her “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video. The iconic song was originally released as a single and was later featured as the first track of her 2000 album, which shares the same name.
We’d pair the look with...
XANDRA in Belize
Like Spears, XANDRA exhibited an entirely latex look; however, the DJ channeled a cherry-red spin on the moment with a swimwear twist during her debut SI Swimsuit shoot in Belize.
Anna Hall in Boca Raton
Another long-sleeved number that caught our attention was this ensemble from Frankies Bikinis, worn by Hall during her SI Swimsuit debut.
Not finished loving latex looks? Check out DiDi Richards in St. Thomas!
2001 American Music Awards
Spears’s all-denim ensemble could still turn heads today. At the 2001 American Music Awards, she sported a strapless gown in the fabric and added lots of statement silver jewelry to complete the look.
We’d pair the look with...
Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico
Thot’s sophomore stint was defined by denim. In Puerto Rico, she paired a triangle swimsuit in a light-washed hue with dramatic gloves—all from Denimcratic.
Penny Lane at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
More recently, Lane wore an entirely denim swimwear look at the SI Swimsuit Runway show, and paired a Two-Fish frayed bikini with Denimcratic chaps.
Desiring some more daring denim looks? Check out Ellie Thumann in Puerto Rico!