Swimsuit

To Celebrate Britney Spears’s Birthday, Check Out These Poolside Looks We’d Pair With the Pop Icon

The Grammy Award-winning artist turns 44 today, Dec. 2.

Bailey Colon

Britney Spears
Britney Spears / KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Britney Spears’s illustrious music career, she has not only topped the charts but also provided a plethora of monumental fashion moments throughout her rise to stardom. Therefore, as we celebrate the pop star’s 44th birthday today, Dec. 2, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite ’fits from the beloved “Gimme More” singer over the years—plus the SI Swimsuit looks that showcase a similar aesthetic.

2001 MTV Video Music Awards

Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. / Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Spears’s instantly iconic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards turned heads, as she paraded on stage with a massive python while singing her hit song “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

We’d pair the look with...

Chanel Iman in Zanzibar

Chanel Iman was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by CHROMAT.
Chanel Iman was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by CHROMAT. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Our minds were immediately drawn to Iman’s 2016 shoot with this moment, where the model posed with a serpent in Zanzibar. Read more about the story behind this wild shot here!

Olivia Culpo in Kangaroo Island

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Three years later, Culpo modeled alongside a python during her sophomore campaign in the fold on Kangaroo Island. Read more about her daring display here!

Looking for more standout snake snapshots? Check out Julie Ordon in Rajasthan, India!

“Oops!...I Did It Again” music video

Spears famously donned an entirely latex, bright red jumpsuit for her “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video. The iconic song was originally released as a single and was later featured as the first track of her 2000 album, which shares the same name.

We’d pair the look with...

XANDRA in Belize

XANDRA is wearing a red bikini in Belize.
XANDRA was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Like Spears, XANDRA exhibited an entirely latex look; however, the DJ channeled a cherry-red spin on the moment with a swimwear twist during her debut SI Swimsuit shoot in Belize.

Anna Hall in Boca Raton

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Shirt by Gil Rodriguez. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Another long-sleeved number that caught our attention was this ensemble from Frankies Bikinis, worn by Hall during her SI Swimsuit debut.

Not finished loving latex looks? Check out DiDi Richards in St. Thomas!

2001 American Music Awards

Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards
Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards / KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Spears’s all-denim ensemble could still turn heads today. At the 2001 American Music Awards, she sported a strapless gown in the fabric and added lots of statement silver jewelry to complete the look.

We’d pair the look with...

Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico

Duckie Thot blocks out the sun with denim gloves, rocking a matching blue denim bikini while on set with SI Swimsuit.
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit and gloves by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Thot’s sophomore stint was defined by denim. In Puerto Rico, she paired a triangle swimsuit in a light-washed hue with dramatic gloves—all from Denimcratic.

Penny Lane at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Penny Lane
Penny Lane on the SI Swimsuit runway at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Two Fish. Chaps by Denimcratic. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

More recently, Lane wore an entirely denim swimwear look at the SI Swimsuit Runway show, and paired a Two-Fish frayed bikini with Denimcratic chaps.

Desiring some more daring denim looks? Check out Ellie Thumann in Puerto Rico!

More Lifestyle & Celeb:

feed

Published |Modified
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews