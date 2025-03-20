Jordan Chiles Dazzles in All-Black Corset Gown With Daring Slit for Memoir Launch Party
Three cheers for Olympian and SI Swimsuit model Jordan Chiles, as this trailblazer has officially released her highly anticipated memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news while also expressing gratitude for it already becoming a New York Times Bestselling memoir.
Chiles went with an all-black outfit for her launch party that was drop-dead elegant. The top half of the ensemble starts with a strapless corset top with a curved neckline as a nice introduction for the rest of the outfit. Further down, the ensemble breaks into a brief cutout located on the side of her waist, showing a bit of skin before finishing off with a skirt with a dramatic high slit.
She matched the black theme with a pair of black strap heels and minimal jewelry placed on her hands, wrists and ears. In addition to these light accessories, the impressive gymnast kept it light with her hair, opting for a lovely wavy hairstyle that extended all the way down her back. The same went for her makeup with bold eyelashes and a two-toned lined lip combo.
As she already told the world countless times, she’s that girl. These pictures—and the success of her memoir—prove just that.
I’m That Girl means a lot to Chiles because it follows the trials and tribulations she has faced thus far in her career as a gymnast as well as her personal life as a young woman from Tualatin, Oreg. This memoir is her way of taking control of her own narrative rather than being boggled down by the naysayers and non-believers.
“[Writing I’m That Girl] was to show the world that it took me 23 years to get into this position that I am in right now, being a two-time Olympian, a world champion and many more other accolades,” Chiles told Good Morning America. “People can say a lot of things about you and create a story, but why not tell your story the right way?”
Chiles—who officially joins the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family with the upcoming 2025 issue—doesn’t want the world to think that she’s been unshakably strong throughout her entire journey. Like everyone, she’s too had moments of weakness; moments where she didn’t think she could keep going. She opens up about those hard struggles in her memoir to encourage readers to push forward no matter what.
“Every woman goes through a lot of things whether it is mental health, physical within them and I think understanding our trauma can sometimes make us stronger in ways that not a lot of people can see,” Chiles shared. “I understand now that I’m older, it was something I was always going to go through no matter what.”
“I was taught to be strong. I was taught to be confident. I was taught a lot of those things by my own mom and just to understand at the end of the day, I'm gonna be able to stand on two feet and be encouraged and seen in millions of different ways,” she added.
Her memoir is yet another display of badass energy from Chiles, cementing that she is and forever will be a total force.
I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams is now available online and in bookstores.