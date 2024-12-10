Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Athlete Class Features 7 Impressive Olympians

We’re beyond excited for our upcoming squad of athletes, including Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Ali Truwit, Jordan Chiles, Caroline Marks, Anna Hall and Nelly Korda.

Ali Truwit and Caroline Marks were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
Ali Truwit and Caroline Marks were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including the reveal of 10 athletes who will be featured in the 2025 issue.

Even before the calendar flips to 2025, we’ve been hard at work planning for next May’s SI Swimsuit Issue. And so far, we’ve revealed 10 athletes who will be featured in next year’s magazine: sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda, skier Eileen Gu, swimmer Ali Truwit, surfer Caroline Marks, gymnast Jordan Chiles, basketball player Cameron Brink, heptathlete Anna Hall and race car driver Toni Breidinger.

Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Anna Hall, Cameron Brink, Toni Breidinger, Ali Truwit, Gabby Thomas and Suni Lee were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Each woman, who is excelling in her respective sport, was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this fall. And for many of these incredible athletes, they were just coming off of an incredible summer competing—and winning—at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Suni Lee
In fact, of the 10 athletes who will be featured in next year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, seven of them (including Thomas, Lee, Truwit, Chiles, Marks, Hall and Korda) competed during the summer games. Collectively, these impressive women took home 10 medals for the U.S. Here’s a breakdown:

  • Gabby Thomas: 3 bronze (women’s 200m, women’s 4x100m relay and women’s 4x400m relay)
  • Suni Lee: 2 bronze (women’s gymnastics all-around and uneven bars) and 1 gold (women’s team)
  • Ali Truwit: 2 silver (women’s 400m freestyle S10 and 100-meter backstroke S10)
  • Jordan Chiles: 1 gold (women’s gymnastics team event)
  • Caroline Marks: 1 gold (women’s surfing)
Ali Truwit
While Hall competed in the women’s heptathlon event, she narrowly missed the podium, coming in at fifth place. Similarly, Korda competed in the summer games and tied in 22nd place in the women’s individual stroke play. And while Brink was originally named to the U.S. women’s 3x3 team, she was unable to compete in the tournament due to a season-ending ACL injury.

Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!

