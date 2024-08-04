Olivia Ponton Puts a Muted, Sophisticated Twist on Brat Summer’s Trendy Green Hue
As a Gen Z fashion modeling and content creation influencer, Olivia Ponton is well aware of the trending bright green hue that is popping up everywhere as a result of Charli XCX’s new album and the Brat girl summer aesthetic. But, in her latest campaign, a major gig with luxury fashion label Tory Burch, the 22-year-old is putting her own sophisticated, muted twist on the neon shade.
The two-time SI Swimsuit star promoted the brand‘s T-Monogram Crescent Bag as she donned a dark sage green mini dress featuring a longline fitted, textured knit top part and cute light bubble skirt hem. The Florida native accessorized with chunky gold hoops and the daintiest little gold bracelet. She opted for a super glowy glam, including a luminous glass skin base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, a sheer and soft wash of warm brown eyeshadow, and barely any mascara. Ponton showed off her impeccable posing skills, striking smolder and slim, toned figure as she stood in front of a charcoal textured Tory Burch signature monogram wall.
“You wanna guessss the color of my…….T-Monogram Bag @toryburch,” the social media star captioned the carousel that she shared with her 2.9 million followers.
In a recent TikTok video that she shared with her 7.7 million followers, Ponton filmed herself getting ready for the Tory Burch photo shoot and revealed that it was a “bucket list” item for her modeling career.