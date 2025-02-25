Justine Skye Is the Moment in Moody, Chic Chocolate Activewear Set
Justine Skye is blending two of winter 2025’s hottest trends—athleisure and deep cocoa brown—into one chic and comfy look. The “Whip It Up” singer attended a fun pop-up collab event between London-based activewear brand Adanola and Happier Grocery in New York City, to celebrate the clothing company’s new Coffee Bean shade and the cafe‘s limited-edition Organic Coffee Beans and a Coffee Bean Collagen Whip Cold Brew. The launch day began with a pilates class for VIP content creator attendees and Skye obviously showed up in style. Shop her look below.
Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Zip Up Top, $57 and Ultimate Leggings, $65 in “Coffee Bean” (adanola.com)
These best-selling leggings are designed for low-impact workouts and are made to be high-rise and without a front seam for the most flattering and contouring effect. The matching short sleeve is from Kendall Jenner‘s collection with Adanola last month, and it is both smoothing and sculpting with a monochrome zip detail that allows for an ultra-cinched waist. Shop more at adanola.com.
“could use a coffee before a work out ☕️🗽🤍 @adanola x @happiergrocery,” the 29-year-old captioned her carousel. She posed on the streets of SoHo with tons of snow on the ground behind her. Skye completed the look with a black zip-up hoodie and a floor-length leather trench coat layered on top. She accessorized with sleek dark brown sunglasses and tiny diamond huggie hoop earrings.
The Grown-ish actress showed off her glowy, glass skin and minimal glam look featuring a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, winged liner, rosy cheeks, a subtle wash of sheer chocolate eyeshadow and a glossy plump lip. In one slide she snapped a mirror selfie with the short-sleeve zip top undone halfway for a sultry vibe.
“mhmm there she is,” Dominic West commented.
“Oh wow ok, I love it,” Mariah the Scientist added.
“so gorgeous 😍😍,” Bunny Bowden wrote.
“Wow!! Blonde looks soooo good on you,” a fan chimed about her new lighter curly locks.
“here to say. love how your hair is evolving. very cute,” someone else agreed.
“Please keep this hair foreverrrr 😍,” another begged.
“WHO GAVE U THE RIGHT TO BE SUCH A BADDIE LIKEE😍😍😍😍,” one IG user gushed.
Today, Skye has cemented her status in the world of music, while also making space for herself in the fashion and modeling industries. The Brooklyn native is constantly serving up the most unique and daring outfits whether on stage, at global fashion weeks or simply strutting down city streets.