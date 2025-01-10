Kendall Jenner Is a Brunette Workout Barbie as New Face of Adanola Athleisure
Adanola has tapped none other than Kendall Jenner to front their latest campaign, and the collaboration is every bit as chic as you’d expect. The supermodel starred in a fresh new set of images showcasing the brand’s modern take on athleisure—think versatile, minimalist styles designed for staying active, relaxing and all the moments in between.
Shot by renowned photographer Sean Thomas and styled by Carlos Nazario, the photo shoot channels a subtle nod to vintage sports fashion from the ’80s and ’90s. The 29-year-old model effortlessly transitions from workout gear to street style with key pieces from Adanola’s new collection—including sculpting matching activewear sets, comfy winter knits and ultra-relaxed track pants.
“[I] had so much fun shooting the new Adanola campaign,” Jenner said in a press release. “Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring, and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional.”
Adanola’s signature seamless silhouettes take center stage in this drop, featuring everything from track pants ($90) and rompers ($70) to figure-hugging zip-ups ($70) and a classic fan-favorite heather gray “adanola sport” crewneck ($90). The new campaign highlights the label’s dedication to creating pieces that move effortlessly through all aspects of life—whether you’re breaking a sweat or enjoying a leisurely weekend brunch. And with Kendall Jenner at the helm, it’s clear that Adanola (an Alexis Ren and Ellie Thumann-approved line) is making a statement: you don’t need to choose between fashion and function when it comes to your everyday wardrobe.
Shop the Kendall Jenner edit here, and the whole website at adanola.com.
“Kendall represents the modern Adanola woman—effortlessly stylish, adaptable and always on the go,” Adanola founder Hyrum Cook added in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have her bring our vision for this collection to life, as she perfectly embodies the blend of form and function we strive for in every piece.”
The images from the campaign showcase Kendall in two standout looks. In one, she dons the brand’s Ultimate Unitard in a sleek chocolate brown hue. Designed with a high neckline and subtle zip-back detail, the piece is crafted from Adanola’s second-skin fabric—lightweight, smoothing and squat-proof. The reality TV star accessorized with a backwards cap for the ultimate cool girl effect.
Ultimate Full Length Unitard - Coffee Bean, $77 (adanola.com)
“Your everyday outfit rotation as seen on the ultimate style inspiration @kendalljenner,” reads the caption.
The second look features a navy quarter-zip funnel neck sweatshirt paired with burgundy bike shorts—a styling choice reminiscent of Princess Diana’s iconic off-duty looks, blending casual sophistication with athleisure. According to the brand, the oversized funnel neck sweatshirt is made from 100% organic cotton and features a varsity logo front and center. The 818 founder added a sleek black headband for an extra sporty look.
Varsity Relaxed Funnel Neck Zip Sweatshirt - Navy Blue/Burgundy, $98 and Ultimate Ultra Crop Pocket Shorts - Burgundy, $54 (adanola.com)
The look is captioned, “NOW LIVE: adanola featuring @kendalljenner • a collection designed for working out, hanging out and everything else in between. shop now.”
Pricing for the collection ranges from $38 to $130, with pieces available for purchase at adanola.com.