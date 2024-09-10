Kamie Crawford Brings Edgy Leather Chic to New York Fashion Week
Kamie Crawford is lighting up New York Fashion Week in the moodiest of looks. The TV host, who is best known for her roles on MTV’s Catfish and Are You the One?, arrived in style to the Alice + Olivia show on Sept. 7 at the Highline Stages in an all-black leather ensemble.
She donned a strapless tube midi dress and perfectly matching trench coat, which she slung around her shoulders for a peekaboo collarbone moment. The 31-year-old added knee-high heeled black leather boots and a burgundy Bottega Veneta rectangle purse to complete her look. Crawford worked with stylist Jennifer Rodriguez, who accessorized the edgy, chic ensemble with cat eye metal-rimmed sunglasses from DEZI, textured double knot gold earrings and chunky gold and burgundy bangles.
Crawford, who is a three-time SI Swimsuit model and traveled to Belize for the 2024 issue, opted for the most glamorous makeup, including a flawless matte base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, deep terracotta blush and her signature glossy brown lip, courtesy of makeup artist Cynn. Her long brown locks were carefully pulled back into a tousled bun with a few face-framing pieces left loose and curled to perfection by Jamie Brice.
“Just threw on a little something 💋@aliceandolivia by @staceybendet 📸:@blackprints #nyfw,” Crawford captioned an Instagram carousel of stunning car pics and cute street power poses. She tagged the brand’s creative director, as well as her photographer.
“Fabbbbbbbbb,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan commented.