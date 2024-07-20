Kamie Crawford’s Red Hot Bikini Top Is Super Affordable and Perfect for Vacation
Kamie Crawford has been enjoying some fun in the sun of late, and fortunately for her followers, the SI Swimsuit model is sharing some of her adventures from Turks and Caicos on Instagram along the way.
Most recently, the three-time brand star shared a carousel of pics in which she lounged by the water in a red bikini and enjoyed a few cocktails with friends. Crawford grinned for the camera in the first photo as she held a hand up to her forehead and squinted in the sunshine. She accessorized her beach-ready look with a few gold bracelets and a simple pendant necklace. Crystal waters, a bright blue sky and palm trees were visible in the background behind Crawford.
Also never one to gatekeep, the Catfish: The TV Show cohost tagged Petal & Pup, the clothing retailer where she got her bright red bikini top. And while the brand currently only offers the top in a creamsicle color ($49), we found the red one available for purchase elsewhere.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Dippin’ Daisy’s Eco Eternal Cinched Bikini Top, $48 (pacsun.com)
The versatile top can be paired with these matching high-cut bikini bottoms ($46) to get a similar look to Crawford’s. We’re clearly not the only ones taken with her swimwear, as several of Crawford’s 843,000 followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section with praise.
“Stunning babesss!!!! Slaying us left and right!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote.
“Obsessed,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl added.