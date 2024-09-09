Swimsuit

Katie Austin’s Pearl-Adorned Black Two-Piece Is a Must-Have: Get the Look Here

The four-time SI Swimsuit model rocked the Island Swim set in Portugal.

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Though Katie Austin has been a member of the SI Swimsuit family since co-winning the Swim Search in 2021, her feature in this year’s 60th anniversary issue was an extra special one. Not only was the 30-year-old fitness instructor returning to the fold for the fourth consecutive year, she was photographed in the gorgeous and romantic city of Porto and the North, Portugal rather than on the beach.

The Katie Austin App creator and former Division I athlete donned a number of balletcore- and cottagecore-inspired looks for her photo shoot in Douro Valley, which was captured by photographer Ben Watts. The bikinis and one-pieces Austin rocked on set all featured girly silhouettes, frilly details or pastel colors.

And while the swimsuit below is a traditional black bikini with a little something extra, the SI Swimsuit fashion team styled the two-piece with a cable-knit shrug to really pull the aesthetic together. Shop Austin’s look, courtesy of Island Swim, below.

Kamea Top, $250 and Kamea Bottom, $280 (islandswimhawaii.com)

Katie Austin
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Bolero by Edikted. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Island Swim describes this swim top as a “minimal yet elegant” style, composed of a triangle structure and a trio of genuine Tahitian pearls in the middle of the bust. The minimalist bottoms are great for sunbathing without tan lines and feature the same pearls, with three adorning each hip.

Shop another one of our favorite black bikinis from Austin’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Portugal here, and check out her complete gallery from the southern European country here.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

