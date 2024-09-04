Katie Austin’s Classic Black Two-Piece Is the Perfect Lasting Addition to Your Closet
We here at SI Swimsuit are always on the lookout for the best swimwear of the season. Of course, that entails trend-watching. We like to stay on top of the most popular styles of the moment for our own sakes and yours, too. But, perhaps more importantly, we’re always in search of classic swimsuits to add to our repertoire. Because, in the event that the trends fade (as they invariably do), it’s useful to know you have some signature styles that will always be in style.
Typically, to be classified as a true classic, a swimsuit has to meet certain requirements where both color and silhouette are concerned. For a classic look, you pretty much have to ditch the patterns. Sure, animal print might be in now, but it won’t be forever. Stick to solids—and, typically, neutral solids (think whites, blacks and creams). Shape-wise, opt for something simple. Double-layered looks might be cool this summer, but next, the most stylish will likely have moved on. If you’re looking for something truly classic, we recommend sticking to the triangle bikinis of the world.
Take the following swimsuit from Katie Austin’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Portugal, for example. It’s a black triangle bikini—classic in color and shape, and sure to stay in style for years to come. But it likewise has enough detail to make it unique and incredibly flattering—the best of both worlds.
Arloe Billie Top, €100 and Billie Bottom 2.0, €100 (thisisarloe.com)
This two-piece from Arloe is the perfect example of a classic swimsuit that will never go out of style. Hemmed in Arloe’s “signature crunch,” the triangle top and tie-side bottoms make for a flattering set—and the perfect addition to your warm-weather rotation.