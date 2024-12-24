Katie Austin’s Sage Green Crochet Two-Piece Is the Perfect Amount of Revealing
Internet personality and fitness trainer Katie Austin is a regular around here. Having posed for SI Swimsuit a total of four times after being discovered through the brand’s annual Swim Search—co-winning in 2021 and being named co-Rookie of the Year—the 31-year-old has been featured in the magazine every year since. As the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, the Come On In host also has a passion for health and exercise, using her social media platforms to promote workouts and recipes with her followers.
For her very first feature with SI Swimsuit, Austin was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J., rocking a variety of bright and colorful swimsuits while showing off her flexibility and toned body. Fast forward to three years later and the USC alum looked just as drop-dead-gorgeous while posing for Ben Watts in the beautiful countryside of Portugal. Channeling cottagecore, one of our favorite looks of Austin’s from the 2024 magazine is a crochet thong two-piece with unique cut-outs, creating the most darling, sexy look. The sage green color perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin and we’re now desperate to add this bathing suit to our closets.
You too? Well, you’re in luck because this two-piece from Andi Bagus is available for purchase right now. Plus, it’s surprisingly affordable!
Soleil Bikini, $59 in “Sage Green” (andi-bagus.com)
Becoming one with the outdoors, the swimsuit features the sweetest sun detailing on the top and bottom, creating revealing cut-outs that don’t feel overexposed. The thong bottoms add an added flirty touch to the overall look, and needless to say, Austin absolutely rocked it. Her dirty blonde curls looked stunning in the sunlight as she dazzled against the truly one-of-a-kind backdrop. The swimsuit also features tasseled strings on top and bottom, adding an extra layer of style. You can’t go wrong with a crochet swimsuit, and this one is absolutely unique.
The great suit also comes in two other colors, “Washed Orange” and “Lemon Yellow,” if green isn’t your favorite.
Austin was as excited as we were to make her return to SI Swimsuit this year. Taking to Instagram to announce the news in May, the fitness guru shared a behind the scenes look from set, which she considers her “favorite shoot yet.” She wrote in her caption to her 434,000 followers, “I had the honor to shoot in beautiful Portugal earlier this year, and it was my favorite shoot yet!! Felt more confident and happier than ever. I am so grateful to be back- I love you endlessly [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] @mj_day!!! Thank you for continuing to make my dreams come true❤️🔥.”