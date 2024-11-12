Katie Austin Kicks off New Weekly Cooking Show ‘Come On In’
After months and months of planning, ideating and executing, Katie Austin’s cooking show Come On In is finally here. The first episode of her brainchild—the dream that she has fostered for over a decade—dropped today across all of the fitness instructor’s social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
In many respects, it was a long time coming. If you asked Austin, she would tell you that she has been trying to launch a cooking show “since I was a tiny baby,” as she mentioned on her Instagram story today. About a decade ago, she started one on her YouTube channel in the hopes that it would take off. In the years since, she has pitched a different iteration of the same idea to different companies but failed to get it off the ground. So, earlier this year, she said to herself, “Why not produce, create, recipe develop ... and own my own cooking show?”
And that’s just what she’s doing. Each episode of Come On In will feature a “new, simple [and] delicious recipe you can make for yourself, friends or family,” Austin wrote on Instagram. The episodes will come out every Tuesday for the foreseeable future.
As it stands, the California-based instructor has six episodes filmed and more in the works. She has plans for the first dozen, but beyond that, Austin is waiting to see how well the show takes. It’s a passion project of hers, and so—of course—she hopes it takes off. But, at the end of the day, her mentality is “wherever it goes, it’s just exciting,” she remarked. “Why not try? Why not take that risk?” For her, trying and failing is far “better” than not trying at all.
So, for the foreseeable future, Austin will be “trying to follow [her] dreams” in this new capacity. But that doesn’t mean she’s stepping away from fitness instruction. The Katie Austin App has always served as a platform for both her on-demand workout content and her healthy homemade recipes, and it will continue to be just that.
But, additionally, she will be filming and releasing more exhaustive cooking episodes, giving an inside look at her process, tips and tricks in the kitchen. The first episode of Come On In, which dropped today, features Austin’s high protein chicken enchilada bake recipe. Be sure to check out the pilot—and stick around for more great episodes.