Kelsey Anderson Takes Over New Orleans in Ethereal Coral Backless Plunging Gown
The queen of Louisiana is back in her hometown and living it up for Mardi Gras. Kelsey Anderson, who now lives in Los Angeles with Joey Graziadei, returned to New Orleans for the annual festivities, parade and party-filled weekend, and she looked ultra-glamorous at each and every event.
Her final formal event attire truly has us in awe, though. The Bachelorette star, who met her fiancé on the reality dating series in 2023, donned the most stunning plunging drapey coral-copper gown with a sultry figure-hugging silhouette and a completely open back from Retrofete. The 26-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and ethereal beauty as she posed for a series of beautiful Instagram photos that left our jaws on the floor.
Stylists Danielle and Alix, assisted by Ceci Brien, truly nailed their roles, acessorizing the gown with a dazzling diamond necklace, dainty bracelets, a sparkly hardware purse and strappy metallic heels. Her long brown locks were freshly blown out into voluminous bombshell curls and her glam was just as mesmerizing as her outfit.
She opted for a flawless base, chiseled cheekbones, smokey bronze eyeshadow, dark lashes, her signature winged eyeliner and a glossy peachy-mauve lip.
“We had a big ole ball 📿,” she captioned the Instagram photo dump.
“oh so she’s a SUPERMODEL 😍😍,” her soon-to-be sister-in-law Carly Monzo commented.
“🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵,” Graziadei, 29, who won season 33 of Dancing With the Stars chimed.
“Ok this dress was MADE for you 🔥,” Stefana Avara wrote.
“The dress is actually lethal wowowowow,” Tammy Kay Ly agreed.
“so gorgeous. That is YOUR color,” Galey Alix added.
“You are unreal!!! 🔥🔥,” Kristin Juszczyk exclaimed.
“Body ody odyyyyy,” Natasha Bure declared.
Anderson has become a fan-favorite on social media with her adorable relationship content and relatable sense of humor. She shared a few hilarious TikToks of her after a day full of drinks, friends and great vibes as she headed out to a ball, yearning for a cheeseburger.
On March 1 she rode on one of the many floats during the 2025 Krewe Of Endymion Parade.
“Its official! The Krewe of Tucks is thrilled to announce that Kelsey Anderson will be the Celebrity Special Guest Rider in this year’s parade! Known for her charm, charisma, and vibrant personality, Kelsey will bring an extra dose of excitement to this year’s Carnival celebration! Catch her signature cup on Float 19A: Rainbows & Unicorns!🦄 🌈,” the Krew Of Trucks Instagram account announced the week before.