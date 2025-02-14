Kelsey Anderson’s Breathtaking Bikini Snaps Have Fans Calling Joey Graziadei a ‘Lucky’ Man
Kelsey Anderson is embracing the island life in Hawai’i, and her latest Instagram post has fans buzzing—not just about her stunning beachside beauty, but also about how lucky her boyfriend, The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei, is.
The 26-year-old Florida native, who won Graziadei’s final rose (and a massive Neil Lane diamond ring) during the reality dating show’s Season 28 finale, soaked up the sun at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina while showing off her toned, slim physique in a youthful, vibrant floral string bikini. The triangle-style top and tie-side bottoms perfectly complemented the tropical setting as Anderson lounged on a towel in the sand.
She kept her caption short and sweet, letting the photos speak for themselves: “Today’s forecast 🌴👙 (Joey’s POV👀📸).”
The 29-year-old wasn’t just the mastermind IG bf behind the camera—Graziadei also shared his own set of matching snaps, modeling and basking in the Hawaiian sunshine. But let’s be real—while Graziadei might look great, Anderson definitely steals the show. Then again, he’s the real winner here, because he gets to admire her all day long.
“GORG GAL,” Chandler Kinney wrote.
“Going from Super Bowl to this is a slay🔥,” one fan wrote, referencing the couple’s recent trip to Super Bowl LIX, where they rooted for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.
“My forever POV 🙃,” Graziadei chimed, making it clear just how smitten he is.
“DIME PIECE,” Sydney Gordon added.
“😍Hawaii looks good on you !!!” Kaity Biggar said.
“So perfect,” Jessica Girod commented.
“A literal supermodel,” one fan gushed.
“Joey is so lucky,” another declared.
The couple has been enjoying an exciting few months since their reality TV love story aired. Anderson, a former account executive, and Graziadei, a professional tennis instructor-turned-reality-star, have been adjusting to life in the public eye, making red carpet appearances and sharing glimpses of their relationship with fans. Graziadei even competed on Dancing With the Stars last season and took home the mirrorball trophy, proving he’s got moves both on and off the court.
We caught up with the Pennsylvania last November, just after he and Anderson, who is from Lousiana, celebrated one year of being engaged. Graziadei opened up about how much he has learned about Anderson since their time on The Bachelor and how they’ve been navigating life together post-show.
“I knew as much as I possibly could [coming off the show, which spans around nine weeks]. But [this year] I learned just how understanding and kind [Anderson] is, you know, with all of it,” he told SI Swimsuit. “When you get off a show like that, like we did, you have to figure out where you’re going to live next, what your life [together] is going to look like, how you’re going to build it together. She’s just been really great at finding a way to mold into what I want to do, and I’m always also trying to do the same toward her. We’ve been able to find a really good [balance] so far. It’s been fun.”