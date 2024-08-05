Serena Williams Redefines Sporty Chic in Biker Shorts and Button-Up Top in Paris
Beyond the sporting events, spectator fashion has been one of the best parts of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Set in the capital of fashion, it comes as no surprise that the celebrities on the ground for the summer games have brought their best style to bear in the French capital.
Some notable looks have included those of mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, SI Swimsuit legend Chrissy Teigen, actress Zendaya and pop sensation Ariana Grande. Each of the women sprung for sophistication and glamour in their spectator style. But the latest look to catch our eye was a little bit different.
Over the years, retired pro tennis star Serena Williams has proven to have an immaculate fashion sense. At each and every red carpet, we can expect the athlete to make our best-dressed roundups. She knows how to style a glamorous gown, and Williams proved as much only days ago at the 2024 Opening Ceremony. But for spectating or strolling through Paris, the 42-year-old is going a little more casual.
Her latest look was the perfect example of what we might call sporty chic. To a simple pair of black Nike biker shorts, she added a light greige collared button-up top with chic black sheer paneling and lace-trimmed edges. She rounded out the look with a pair of black platform sandals, in keeping with the casual aesthetic.
The look was by no means over the top, but it was sleek all the same. With about a week left of the games, we will be expecting to see more fashion statements from the tennis star before she leaves Paris.