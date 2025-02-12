Kelsey Merritt Is the Ultimate Valentine in a Sweetheart Satin Cherry Red Mini Dress
Three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Kelsey Merritt is embracing the Valentine’s Day spirit in the most stunning way. The 28-year-old model dazzled in a vibrant cherry red mini dress from luxury designer Monot, proving once again why she’s a fashion icon.
The striking satin-finish dress featured a deep sweetheart neckline, a cinched waist and a wide, voluminous skirt that exuded romance and evoked an Old Hollywood-inspired hourglass silhouette. With its flirty cut, daring length and bold color, the dress transformed Merritt into the ultimate muse for the season of love.
The Philippines native, who now lives in Los Angeles, elevated the ensemble with sparkling pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s new Valentine’s Day Lock collection. She wore the Earrings in Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Medium ($7,200), the Small Pendant in Yellow Gold with Diamonds ($4,400), the Ring in Yellow Gold with Diamonds ($3,650) and two bangles, Yellow Gold with Diamond Accents ($11,000) and Yellow Gold with Full Pavé Diamonds ($40,000).
Each piece was a breathtaking addition to her already captivating look and would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for those looking to indulge in a splurge.
Her radiant glow was enhanced by soft, dewy glam, featuring a glass-skin base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, a wash of warm taupe eyeshadow, wispy lashes and a perfectly plump, glossy mauve lip. Her long, dark locks were sleek, smooth and straight, cascading effortlessly around her neck, shoulders and décolleté. As she shifted from pose to pose on a cozy cream couch, holding an adorable iconic little Tiffany blue box wrapped in a bow, Merritt effortlessly showcased her supermodel prowess.
“locked in with @tiffanyandco❤️,” she captioned the IG carousel shared with her 2 million followers.
“So pretty❤️😍,” Tatianna Merritt commented.
“you in red ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,” BJ Pascual wrote.
“What a beautiful lady in red 😍,” one fan agreed.
“mother is mothering, you nailed it miss, as always!” another person exclaimed.
This Tiffany & Co. campaign is a seamless fit for Merritt, whose refined, effortless style has cemented her status as a fashion industry mainstay. Best known for making history as the first Filipina model to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she has also been a longtime ambassador of Ralph Lauren, bringing her elegance and grace to the brand’s timeless ads.
Whether commanding the runway, fronting high-profile editorials or delivering stunning red carpet and campaign moments like this, Merritt consistently proves herself as one of the industry’s most in-demand and versatile models.