Kristin Juszczyk Is the Coolest Cowgirl in Leather Pants, Daring Corset and Fur Coat
Kristin Juszczyk’s latest look is proof that she can master any aesthetic. The designer and entrepreneur, known for her custom NFL game day looks, took her A+ style skills to Montana while celebrating her friend Stephanie Toilolo’s birthday. The 30-year-old, who is married to San Francisco 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk, fully embraced Western-inspired fashion with a chic and bold outfit that was perfect for the snowy setting.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The New York native power-posed in the snow wearing a head-turning ensemble featuring a floor-length caramel brown coat ($228) with a luxurious fur collar. Underneath, she layered a sheer brown mesh mock neck top, revealing her toned midriff, and topped it with a burgundy lace-up corset. She paired the daring top with washed tie-dye low-rise brown jeans from Alexander Wang, adding some dimension with a low-slung antique silver and turquoise chain belt, $39 from 8 Other Reasons, where she also purchased her signature finishing touch: a cute white cowboy hat ($57).
Juszczyk accessorized with a giant statement cross necklace ($248), pointed-toe boots and plenty of chunky rings and bracelets.
“Yeeeeeehaw 🤠 The most magical weekend celebrating our girl!! This weekend was a reflection of you - beautiful, memorable and full of love! ⭐️ happy birthday @steph_toilolo!” she captioned the Instagram post showcasing her unforgettable look.
“WOW,” makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell commented.
“A birthday trip straight out of a fairy tail. Heart is over flowing, I love you so much sister girl,” Toilolo, who is married to retired tight end Levine Toilolo, chimed.
“Outfit 😍😍😍,” Marissa Lawrence wrote.
“slayyyy,” Sophia Culpo added.
“The actual hottest,” Hailey Hoff declared.
“Epic. Legendary outfit,” Dan Foil stated.
“This fit is everythinnnnnngggg,” one fan gushed.
Juszczyk’s distinct approach to fashion has propelled her into the spotlight and she has built her career by crafting unique bespoke looks that blend high fashion with sports culture. Now, her new Off Season brand, co-founded with entrepreneur Emma Grede, continues to redefine game day style.
While her fashion empire continues to grow, Juszczyk has stayed true to her roots in DIY fashion. “I think everyone’s formula [for getting dressed] is different,” she told SI Swimsuit. “My perfect formula is whatever is going to make me feel the most confident that day. I personally feel like nothing makes you feel better than your confidence. And I truly believe in the ‘feel good, look good, play good’ [mentality].”
As much as she’s found success dressing high-profile celebrities, Juszczyk constantly reiterates that seeing her designs worn by fans has been the ultimate dream come true.