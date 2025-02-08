Kristin Juszczyk’s Playbook for Stylish Game Day Fashion: ‘Feel Good, Look Good, Play Good’
Kristin Juszczyk has turned NFL game days into her personal runway. Known for her innovative DIY approach to fashion, the designer has built a brand on transforming standard team apparel into bold, bespoke pieces. Whether it’s a corset made from a vintage graphic tee or a reworked vintage jersey, her pieces stand out in a sea of traditional sports gear. But for Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, it’s not just about aesthetics—it’s about confidence.
“I think everyone’s formula is different. My perfect formula [to getting dressed] is whatever is going to make me feel the most confident that day,” she tells SI Swimsuit ahead of the Super Bowl, which she will be attending as an Invisalign partner. “And that kind of goes back to why I’m here with Invisalign. I personally feel like nothing makes you feel better than your confidence. And I truly believe in the ‘feel good, look good, play good’ [mentality].”
Building a fashion empire, one game day at a time
While it’s hard for her to narrowly describe her personal style—because it’s constantly evolving and more about confidence than any specific aesthetic—one thing’s for sure: she won’t be wearing what everyone else is wearing. Her priority is looking unique. After all, she is the queen of DIY fashion. Six years ago, when she couldn’t find game day pieces that felt like her, she took matters into her own hands—literally. She started customizing her own outfits, cutting, sewing and reworking sports apparel to make something entirely her own.
Now, her designs have caught the attention of celebrities and athletes alike, and she’s signed a licensing deal with the NFL, cementing her influence in both sports and fashion. Through Off Season, the premium fan apparel brand she co-founded with entrepreneur Emma Grede and launched in January, she’s reimagining what it means to wear team gear, offering a high-fashion alternative to traditional sports merch.
Juszczyk’s game day apparel, at its core, is about self-expression. “I’ve always wanted my game day fashion to reflect my everyday style,” the 30-year-old says. “What I wear in my normal life is what I want to bring into the stadium.” She pulls inspiration from all over, from Pinterest mood boards to thrift stores, and lets her daily mood dictate her outfits. Some days she leans into a feminine aesthetic; other days, she prefers a more unisex vibe. Either way, the one constant is confidence.
The New York native, now based in San Jose, Calif., has built an empire dressing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, with her signature custom pieces seen on Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes. But for Juszczyk, the real dream has always been about something bigger. “As amazing as it’s been to dress some really incredible celebrities, all I’ve ever wanted was to dress the fans,” she says.
As she gears up for this Sunday, all eyes are on what she’ll wear to the Big Game—and whether her designs will make an appearance in the stands—though we are confident they will. “I haven’t been in a stadium since Off Season launched, but hopefully, when I’m able to bump into some fans wearing Off Season, that will be the ultimate pinch-me moment,” she adds. From devoted supporters in her brand’s pieces to high-profile clients in custom creations, Juszczyk’s influence is sure to be felt throughout Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Confidence, criticism and staying grounded
Juszczyk knows that fashion is deeply personal, and ultimately, what matters most is how she feels in what she’s wearing. “The biggest lesson for me is that beauty and fashion are completely subjective,” she adds. “What makes one person feel their best and most beautiful might be completely different for someone else. What’s so important is to feel complete confidence in yourself, knowing that this is my choice, and this is what makes me feel the most beautiful.”
Of course, putting her work out there means receiving feedback—both good and bad—but Juszczyk has learned to stay secure in her own style. “As much as I absolutely love criticism, I definitely take everything with a grain of salt, because I know this was my choice, and this is what I love and that's what's most important,” she adds.
Through all of her success, Juszczyk remains grounded and motivated, crediting much of that to the unwavering support of her husband. “I feel like it all stems from my home, and I have the most incredible partner,” she continues. “If you’re not flourishing at home, it’s really hard to flourish in your career.”
Despite his own demanding schedule, Kyle, 33, always makes time to support her ambitions. “He’s chasing his dreams and he’s super busy at work, but he always makes it a point to be supportive and help me chase mine,” she adds.