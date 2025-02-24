Kristin Juszczyk Pairs Trendy Red Gingham Bikini With Baggy Denim and Chunky Jewelry in Cabo
If there’s one thing Kristin Juszczyk is going to do, it’s add her own personal twist to a trendy outfit. The designer and entrepreneur is currently in Cabo San Lucas, celebrating the off-season with her NFL husband, Kyle Juszczyk, and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers players and their partners. The duo, who met in college in 2014 and tied the knot in 2019, looked sun-kissed, happy and fitter than ever as they posed on a boat in front of the iconic El Arco.
The fashion icon and co-founder of fan apparel brand Off Season—which she launched alongside British business mogul Emma Grede earlier this year—rocked a stylish red and white gingham set from Jaded London. The bikini featured a classic triangle-style top ($51) and matching cheeky micro short bottoms ($65).
The New York native‘s accessories perfectly complemented the beachy aesthetic, including a straw bucket hat, sleek black sunglasses and baggy low-rise ripped jeans, with the waistband unbuttoned and folded down for an ultra cool effect. She layered on chunky gold necklaces, hoop earrings, several gold rings and an array of gold bangles and bracelets, adding an extra touch of summery chic.
Kyle, 33, kept it equally stylish, donning a seafoam green crochet short-sleeve button-up and matching shorts, paired with a “Bring the Juice” hat and sunglasses. The couple, who live in San Jose, Calif. wrapped their arms around each other in the first snap, flashing bright smiles at the camera, and shared a sweet kiss in the next image.
“Never say no to Cabo 🌴,” Kristin, 30 captioned the carousel shared with her 1.2 million followers on Feb. 23.
“Never say no to you ❤️,” Kyle sweetly commented. The professional athlete continues to be the king of flirting with his wife, both online and in person, even a decade into their relationship.
“SHE A BADDIE,” Nikki Amodeo chimed. “TOO HOT TA HANDLE.”
“You are so stunning,” J. Nicole Dugan added.
“Cabo is magical ❤️,” Stephanie Hayden wrote.
Through all of her success, Juszczyk, who signed a licensing deal with the NFL early last year and has designed pieces for Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dunne and more A-list celebs and WAGs, remains grounded and motivated, crediting much of that to the unwavering support of her husband.
“I feel like it all stems from my home, and I have the most incredible partner,” she told SI Swimsuit. “If you’re not flourishing at home, it’s really hard to flourish in your career. [Kyle is] chasing his dreams and he’s super busy at work, but he always makes it a point to be supportive and help me chase mine.”