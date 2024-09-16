Kristin Juszczyk Turned an Oversized Tee Into the Cutest Halter Top for Game Day
Kristin Juszczyk is back with another phenomenal NFL game day look. The designer, who recently collaborated on a collection with iconic sports drink brand Gatorade, turned an oversized graphic San Francisco 49ers T-shirt into the cutest, most stylish halter top ahead of the Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The 30-year-old, who is married to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cut the baggy tee and transformed it into a slim-fitting tank with a low, scoop-neckline and open front with two red straps and tiny gold clasps holding it together. She showed of her slim, sculpted figure and expert street style skills on Instagram, pairing the top with low-rise baggy camouflage cargos and cocoa brown sneakers. Her long dark locks were smooth and loosely curled and she showed off the chic, sporty and edgy outfit as she danced along to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” in a hotel room.
Though the game ended in a 23-17 loss for the 49ers, Kristin’s look is certainly a win in our books.
“It’s awesome to see the two worlds collide: sports and fashion. It’s been the natural trajectory of my life. I’ve always loved fashion, and then, of course, when I met Kyle, and he loves sports and football so much, I started to love it as well,” the New York native, who now lives in San Jose, Calif., told SI Swimsuit. “To be able to be a fan—I’ve been so fortunate—Kyle's had a career of 12 years. I try to go to as many games as possible. I’m always looking at what everyone’s wearing, and what gap there is or what’s missing. To be able to bring some new, fresh designs to the space and inspire fans or athletes to just ‘look good, feel good, play good’ encapsulates my brand as well.”